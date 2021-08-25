Cancel
Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount police search for driver who struck officer while fleeing traffic stop

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gltsE_0bbtOskQ00 Rocky Mount police are searching for a driver who struck a police officer on Tuesday while fleeing a traffic stop.

The incident happened at 12:45 a.m. when an officer made a traffic stop because of a motor vehicle violation. The officer was standing next to the vehicle when the driver accelerated, striking the officer with the vehicle as he fled.

The officer was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare and was later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The men and women of the Rocky Mount Police Department are dedicated to creating a safe city while upholding the laws of North Carolina, and while each officer accepts the dangers of this profession, ensuring the safety of all RMPD employees is a priority," Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell said.

The driver was identified as Kevin Cooper, 32. He faces charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer and failing to stop at a red light.

Police did not release the type of vehicle Cooper was driving.

Anyone with information on Cooper's whereabouts is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Text-A-Tip, or call Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at (252)-977-1111.

