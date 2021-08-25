Cancel
Electronics

Amazon slashed a ton off the Samsung Galaxy Buds price today

Digital Trends
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the market for a new pair of high-end earbuds, then you’ll want to check out these Samsung Galaxy Buds deals. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus True Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case for just $100 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $50, marked down from their original price of $150. This deal only applies to the black Galaxy Buds Plus at this time, so be sure to grab them in the most iconic color. Plus, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll enjoy free 2-day shipping and returns. These in-ear headphones are perfect for daily listening, from podcasts to music, audiobooks, and even phone calls. Enjoy crystal-clear sound and uninterrupted playback with these earbuds that can pair to all of your smart devices via Bluetooth capability.

ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
SoftwarePosted by
Popular Science

How to take a screenshot on any device

This story has been updated. It was originally published on February 21, 2017. There are lots of reasons why you might want to take a screenshot on your computer or phone: to prove you finally completed that video game, to record a website layout for safe keeping, or even to make some desktop wallpaper from your favorite movie. Whatever the reason, here’s how to get it done on all the major platforms, whether it’s Windows, macOS, Android, or iOS.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Fire TV Stick deals: streamer prices slashed for Amazon End of Summer Sale 2021

Black Friday isn't till November, but that hasn't stopped Amazon slashing prices. Right now, you can score some epic deals on Fire TV streamers. The Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) is now only £25 (was £40), while the Award-winning Fire TV Stick 4K is down to £30 (was £50). Want Amazon's smartest streamer? The five-star Fire TV Cube is just £70 (was £110). You can also save on the budget Fire TV Stick Lite, which is now £22 (was £30).
ComputersDigital Trends

This HP Chromebook is down to $100 today — perfect for school

When you’re looking for affordable laptop deals to buy for your child in preparation for the new school year, you might want to stay away from MacBook deals. You should consider Chromebook deals, as these Chrome OS-powered devices are cheaper than traditional laptops. However, if they’re still beyond your budget, check out refurbished laptop deals. Refurbished MacBook deals remain relatively expensive though, especially when compared to Blair Tech’s $200 price cut for the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4, which lowers its price to just $100 from its original price of $300.
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Samsung's 2021 and 2020 flagship phones, compared

Editors' note: An earlier version of this story misstated the storage capabilities of the Galaxy S21 line. The S21 phone line does not include a microSD card slot. Samsung's Galaxy S21 phone line is the latest version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy phone, released earlier this year (here's where to order one.) It's also the successor to the Galaxy S20 line, which came out in 2020. If you're in the market for an upgrade, you may be wondering: What exactly are the differences between the two Galaxy phones? Is it worth the $800 for an upgrade? (Or maybe you should go with a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3, or wait for the rumored Galaxy S22?)
Google Nest Doorbell is $50 off today

Google Nest Doorbell is $50 off today

Smart home devices just keep getting smarter, and there’s a good reason why you might want security devices like the ones you’ll find in these Nest Camera deals, Google Home and Google Nest Mini deals, as well as these Amazon Echo deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can save $50 on the Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Wired). It’s down to only $180, a steep drop from its regular price of $230. With all the safety, convenience, and peace of mind a Google Nest Doorbell provides, you can’t afford not to take advantage of this deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy just slashed $250 off this cordless stick vacuum’s price

Shoppers searching for vacuum deals will come across Roomba deals, for robot vacuums that can clean your home by themselves, and cordless vacuum deals, which include the ever popular Dyson deals. There are other brands that make reliable cordless vacuums though, such as the LG CordZero stick vacuum, which is available from Best Buy with a $250 discount that brings its price down to just $450 from its original price of $700.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Tons of T-Mobile subscribers just got a free year of Apple TV+

If you’re a T-Mobile subscriber on one of the company’s Magenta or Magenta Max unlimited data plans, you’re going to be getting access to Apple TV+ for free, for a whole year, starting August 25. Unlike some other bonus offers, this one isn’t just being used as a way to lure new subscribers to T-Mobile (though clearly, it could do that as well).
ComputersDigital Trends

Hurry! This Surface Pro 7 is $330 off during back-to-school sales at Best Buy

Back-to-school sales are really heating up, and we’ve found some special ones in these Surface Pro deals, laptop deals and student laptop deals. And right this moment at Best Buy, you can get an astounding $330 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. It’s down to $999, from its original price of $1,329 — that is a giant discount of 25%. Don’t miss out on a chance to score one of the best Microsoft 2-in-1 laptops, at a huge discount.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the cheapest HP Chromebooks have ever been at Best Buy

Looking for an ultra-affordable laptop for work, school, or play? You can get an amazing deal on this HP Chromebook today from Best Buy! Right now, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is on sale for just $129, marked down from its original price of $250, so you can save $130. Take advantage of Chromebook deals like this one and get the most bang for your buck with this highly rated laptop computer. Featuring an 11.6-inch display, Intel Celeron processor, and built-in cloud support, you’ll be able to stay connected everywhere you go. Chromebook’s simple design and affordable price point makes it an ideal starter computer for kids or older adults, as well as for anyone looking for a daily use laptop.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

veho MR-7 retro Bluetooth wireless speaker pairs vintage design with high-quality sound

Make sure your speaker stands out with the veho MR-7 retro Bluetooth wireless speaker. Not just a modern gadget, this sound system has a vintage-inspired design. It’s compact and portable, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. And that’s especially because of the retro leather carry handle. But it offers totally impressive sound that’s not old at all. Its dual acoustic drivers and two 5-watt speakers deliver a wide audio spectrum. In fact, this wireless speaker also offers 30 hours of battery life from a single charge. Operating totally cord-free, it connects through Bluetooth 5.0 or a 3.5 mm aux jack depending on how you want to play music. Furthermore, you can even use it to take hands-free calls, and it pairs with another MR-7 if you want even more sound.
Electronicsitechpost.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Card Download: How to Use Samsung to Get a Digital Copy of Your Vaccine Proof

Vaccinated people need to carry their vaccination cards every time they enter establishments, such as indoor event venues, restaurants, bars, and gyms that require them. But what if you've lost or damaged that important document you received after getting vaccinated? The sad fact is that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not keeping or storing a copy of that card. Because of this, public and private entities in the U.S. and around the world are assisting people on how to digitally store and present COVID-19 vaccination cards.

