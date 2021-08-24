Anita ‘Lynn’ Ferguson
Age 73, of Mahtomedi, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord on August 17, 2021 at The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by father, Rev. Dale Robertson; mother, Anita Robertson; and infant sister, Cheryl Robertson. Survived by husband, Dr. Dennis Ferguson; daughter, Tamara (fiancé, Charles) Ferguson; son, Jeffrey (Sara) Ferguson; grandson Derek (Kaitlyn) Stagg; granddaughter, Haley (Benjamin) Woody; granddaughter, Hannah Ferguson; sister, Julie (Luverne) Larsen; sister, Cheryl Scott; brother, Lonnie (Denise) Robertson; and sister, Deborah (David) Gullord.www.presspubs.com
