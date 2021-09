Jessica Schau, a 2002 graduate of Maquoketa Community High School, received her Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. Slightly over 50 years ago, 20 students graduated as the next to last and largest class to graduate from Monmouth High School. On July 2, 14 of the 15 surviving class members met at the Decker House for their 50th reunion. Five made the effort to come from Oregon, California, Ohio and Wisconsin.