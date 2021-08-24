Cancel
Mahtomedi, MN

Verna A. Beckman

presspubs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 97, of Mahtomedi, formerly of Richfield and Edina. Preceded in death by husband, Arville. Survived by sons, Dennis (Barb), Mike (Sue) and Greg (Claudia); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Virginia Toutges; other family and friends. Service Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, 11 a.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice.

www.presspubs.com

Comments / 0

 

