Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Biden administration to restart oil and gas leasing program

By Jacob Fischler
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 6 days ago

The Interior Department will make significant steps toward restarting its leasing programs for onshore and offshore oil and gas development in the coming months, the Biden administration said in a court filing Tuesday.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management anticipates holding a sale for offshore leases in October or November, the administration said.

The Bureau of Land Management, which handles onshore leases, would need longer, according to the court filing. The agency will publish parcel lists for upcoming sales by the end of this month, with a notice of sale to be published in December. The sale itself would then occur 30 days later.

The department has been readying lease sales since June 15 when U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty ordered it to end the pause on new oil and gas leases President Joe Biden put into place in his first week in office.

The plaintiffs in the case, a group of Republican state attorneys general led by Louisiana’s Jeff Landry, had complained to Doughty that the federal government was not complying with his order to restart its leasing programs.

In a Tuesday news release, Interior said it would take into account “the programs’ documented deficiencies.”

A similar statement gave some conservation advocates the impression that the department would operate a scaled-back version of the leasing program until the administration conducts a full overhaul.

The department is also expected to release a report shortly on the leasing programs, including recommendations for how to reform them to meet Biden’s climate change goals.

The post Biden administration to restart oil and gas leasing program appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
748
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Landry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Leases#The Interior Department#District Court#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
workboat.com

BOEM announces offshore oil and gas lease change

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced last week that the agency will not process oil and gas lease amendments that include a stipulation that imposes a 75-day timeframe on the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) to approve Applications for Permit to Drill (APDs) and Applications for Permit to Modify (APMs) in the Gulf of Mexico Region.
Congress & Courtshoumatimes.com

Dept. of Interior Files Court Brief Outlining Next Steps in Oil & Gas Leasing Program

Last week, the United States appealed the preliminary injunction entered by the district court in Louisiana v. Biden, which enjoined the Department of the Interior from implementing the pause in new federal oil and gas leasing as set forth in Section 208 of Executive Order 14008. The federal onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing program will continue as required by the district court while the government’s appeal is pending.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

‘Perverse Incentive’: Biden Promises Feds Will Cover For Those Breaking State Laws

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley is explaining in an online column that President Biden, for the second time in just days, appears to be advocating illegal actions. “There was a great deal of criticism of President Joe Biden’s press conference from his refusal to take questions on the Afghanistan situation to his calling for the use of civil rights laws to oppose any state laws barring mask mandates,” Turley wrote. “One line however received little attention but contained a breathtaking and troubling pledge: ‘If a governor wants to cut the pay of the hard-working education leader who requires masks in a classroom, the money from the American rescue plan can be used to pay that person’s salary 100%.’ With that line, Biden pledged to indemnify people who violate state laws, including orders upheld by the courts.”
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US to resume oil and gas leases

The Interior Department said it was complying with a court order from June. The US Interior Department said August 24 that it would continue with the sale of oil and gas drilling rights on federal lands and waters following legal rulings. The department announce... Please sign in to access the...
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Indigenous leaders call for oil and gas leasing reform

OIL & GAS: A leader of a New Mexico Pueblo and former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt call on the Biden administration to reform the oil and gas leasing program to protect cultural resources. (Associated Press) ALSO:. • The federal Bureau of Land Management will resume oil and gas lease sales...
Energy Industry104.1 WIKY

U.S. to restart oil leasing with offshore auction this year

(Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Tuesday it would take steps to restart the federal oil and gas leasing program in the next week and plans to hold a Gulf of Mexico auction as soon as October, court papers showed. The move comes two months after the U.S Interior Department...
Albuquerque, NMabc17news.com

Recommendations target US oil, gas leasing across the West

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Indigenous leader from New Mexico and former U.S. Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt are calling on the federal government to overhaul its oil and gas leasing program to ensure the protection of cultural resources. Acoma Pueblo Gov. Brian Vallo and Babbitt highlighted the recommendations outlined in a report released Tuesday that looks at leasing policies across the West. The recommendations are focused on how land managers can incorporate tribal expertise into decision-making and better protect places such Utah’s Bears Ears region and land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico. Besides planning for future development, Vallo said, previous damage also needs to be addressed.
Acoma Pueblo, NMABQJournal

Acoma governor: Oil, gas leasing needs tribal input

Chaco Canyon in northwest New Mexico is a significant landscape for many ancestral and modern Native communities. The area is also a focal point in the debate over how the federal government should manage oil and gas drilling on public lands. Pueblo leaders and archaeologists are pushing for federal agencies...
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

BOEM Moving to Restore Federal Oil and Gas Leasing

HOUSTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) – A U.S. offshore regulator on Wednesday said efforts to resume a federal oil and gas leasing program are underway and would soon bear results following a court decision ending a suspension. The Biden administration this week challenged the court decision, arguing the program does not...
Energy Industrycounty17.com

Coal leasing program to undergo review…again

Consistent with their note in a press release earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Interior today filed its Notice of Intent to Conduct a Review of the Federal Coal Leasing Program and to Seek Public Comment in the Federal Register. Coal leasing under the federal program has been under...

Comments / 0

Community Policy