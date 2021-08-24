Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Microsoft

What Are Cloud Leaks? | UpGuard

By CyberSecDN
cybersecdn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like every day there’s a new incident of customer data exposure. Credit card and bank account numbers; medical records; personally identifiable information (PII) such as address, phone number, or SSN— just about every aspect of social interaction has an informational counterpart, and the social access this information provides to third parties gives many people the feeling that their privacy has been severely violated when it’s exposed.

cybersecdn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Private Cloud#Public Cloud#Ibm Cloud#Cloud Storage#Amazon#Verizon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Related
ComputersInfoQ.com

Is CVE the Solution for Cloud Vulnerabilities?

At the recent Black Hat USA 2021, security experts from cloud infrastructure company Wiz argued that a CVE database for cloud vulnerabilities is needed, starting a debate in the cloud and cybersecurity communities. Without the support of the CVE system, a list of entries containing an identification number and at...
Technologylatesthackingnews.com

Cloud Security – What is the Weakest Link?

Digital technology has become a huge part of businesses today, fundamentally changing the way we work. Many businesses have turned to cloud adoption as part of their digital transformation journey. However, cloud security remains a challenge for businesses. Several businesses have succumbed to devastating data breaches, despite having numerous security measures in place. Where could they be going wrong?
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Microsoft Cloud Katana Released as Open Source for Testing Cloud Security

Microsoft announced on Thursday that it is releasing Cloud Katana as an open source code project for assessing "security controls in the cloud and hybrid cloud environments." Cloud Katana is built on top of Azure Functions, Microsoft's serverless compute solution. The idea behind Cloud Katana is to run "simulations" to test cloud security, as well as hybrid security (cloud plus on-premises infrastructure). Microsoft's announcement illustrated this concept by showing attacks being carried out on applications.
BusinessDice Insights

AWS, Azure, Google Cloud: Which Will Pay You the Most?

For many technologists, knowledge of major cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is an absolute must. But can specializing in these platforms translate into high salaries?. That’s a question answered in Stack Overflow’s latest Developer Survey, which queried specialists in the world’s largest...
InternetSilicon Republic

Microsoft Power Apps data leak exposed 38m records – UpGuard

A misconfiguration in Microsoft’s Power Apps may have compromised sensitive Covid-19 and employee info from public and private bodies. Microsoft’s Power Apps portals exposed 38m personal information records across more than 1,000 web apps, researchers at cybersecurity firm UpGuard have found. They said that multiple data leaks exposed sensitive information...
Computerscybersecdn.com

Heroku vs AWS: A Comparison of Two Popular Cloud Services

With the increasing importance of cloud computing, services like Amazon’s EC2 on AWS and Heroku are coming under more scrutiny. Even better for the consumer, the increasing number of such services means more choice in the market. But with this increased choice comes an increased level of confusion, because it’s often difficult to do an apples-to-apples comparison of the various services. Even worse, their offerings aren’t strictly in the same domains, but let’s take a stab at it.
ComputersInfoworld

How cloud services get built today

The “open source business model” has been obvious for some time: It’s called cloud. But obvious in theory doesn’t mean it’s easy to pull off in practice. As software luminary Tim Bray once said, “The qualities that make people great at carving high-value [open source] software out of nothingness aren’t necessarily the ones that make them good at operations.” He’s correct, but it’s also true that during the past few years open source companies have become exceptionally good at cloud operations.
TechnologyWebProNews

Microsoft’s Azure Government Top Secret Now Available

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Azure Government Top Secret, in the company’s bid to gain more government contracts. Government contracts are some of the most lucrative contracts for tech companies, including cloud providers. Needless to say, however, combining cloud options with classified and top secret information presents very unique challenges. At one point, Amazon had a clear lead, being the only company to have achieved the Pentagon’s Impact Level 6 certification. Microsoft closed that gap in late 2019, and has been accelerating its efforts to get government cloud contracts ever since.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Microsoft warns Azure customers of critical Cosmos DB vulnerability

Microsoft has warned thousands of Azure customers that a now-fixed critical vulnerability found in Cosmos DB allowed any user to remotely take over other users’ databases by giving them full admin access without requiring authorization. Azure Cosmos DB is a globally distributed and fully managed NoSQL database service used by...
Technologycybersecdn.com

What is DNS Spoofing? | UpGuard

DNS spoofing, or DNS cache poisoning, is a cyber attack where false Domain Name System (DNS) information is introduced into a DNS resolver’s cache. This causes DNS queries to return an incorrect response, which commonly redirects users from a legitimate website to a malicious website designed to steal sensitive information or install malware.
SoftwareEETimes.com

EDA in the Cloud Will be Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous vehicles, industrial internet of things (IIoT), electrification, hyperscale computing and artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML). Add cloud to the mix, and we have another generational disruption that has driven business over the past decade and been further accelerated by our current global situation, changing the way we work, live, communicate and entertain. Cloud opportunities go far beyond flexible ubiquitous access.
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Explained: The Microsoft Azure cloud vulnerability

What is ChaosDB and how has it affected Azure users? Here’s what you need to know about the major Microsoft vulnerability that recently came to light. Last week, cloud security vendor Wiz said it found what was described as “the worst cloud vulnerability you can imagine” in Microsoft Azure’s managed database service.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Terraform vs Cloudformation: Infrastructure as Code Showdown

When we speak of the DevOps and continuous delivery/integration (CI/CD) toolchain, we’re referring to a superset of tools—many with overlapping capabilities—for helping organizations achieve faster and safer deployment velocity. This encompasses a broad range of solutions: provisioning tools, orchestration tools, testing frameworks, configuration management (CM) and automation platforms, and more. Comparisons between CM products usually steal the show (e.g., Puppet vs. Chef), but in this case we’ll compare two orchestration and management tools for provisioning infrastructures: Terraform and CloudFormation.
Softwareitprotoday.com

What is IFTTT? Build Codeless Workflows Across Cloud Services

Automating workflow processes is a way to ensure repetitive tasks get done in a consistent and timely way. There are now several end-user tools that break automation out of the developer to-do list and let workers offload their tedious tasks. Services like Zapier, IFTTT, and Power Automate provide building blocks that require little to no coding to automate repetitive process. Ultimately, this saves time and improves the flow of information across teams so they can be more responsive to customer inquiries.
Economycybersecdn.com

Check Point Buys Cloud Email Security Provider Avanan

Israeli security giant Check Point Software Technologies has joined the cybersecurity shopping spree with Monday’s announcement of a deal to purchase Avanan, a startup that sells tech to secure cloud email infrastructure. Financial terms of the deal were not officially disclosed. Media reports out of Israel — where both companies...
ComputersTom's Guide

Adobe Creative Cloud cloud storage review

Adobe Creative Cloud is a powerful creativity suite for individuals and businesses, but falls behind as a cloud storage platform thanks to rigid pricing, slow speeds, and reduced support for external file types. Adobe Creative Cloud is hardly the first name that springs to mind when you think of a...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Successful deployment in the AWS cloud: The XXL webinar from Heise

After a cloud-native application has been developed, the next challenge is: Deployment in the cloud. Heise’s webinar on October 14th with the experts OIiver Kopp and Thomas Bröll from Trivadis shows participants how they can manage the deployment of their Java applications in the AWS cloud in a practical way. In a practical way and with many examples, developers learn the best practices for Docker files for Java applications and cloud-native build packs. You master in detail how to package a Spring Boot microservice as a Docker image and how you can deploy it to AWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy