GDPR and Direct Marketing- Challenges and Requirements – Data Privacy Manager

Cover picture for the articleThe application of the General Data Protection Regulation principles in modern digital and direct marketing has shown to be one of the most technically challenging areas since it also provokes the application of the whole array of national laws and directives that govern individuals’ rights, like e-Privacy. Direct marketing is...

EconomyLaw.com

How Is Your Organization Prepared for Data Retention Requirements in the New & Upcoming Privacy Laws

Consumers around the world are demanding more protection for their personal information. Data breaches are daily occurrences, and the scope of privacy has widened to include how your organization limits the risk of improper use or exposure of personal data. While the demand to remove data once its purpose is fulfilled has been part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) from the beginning, pressure is mounting due to new retention period disclosure rules in the recently adopted California Consumer Privacy Act (CPRA).
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Data Breach Safety Measures That are Essential to Every Business

The two most dreaded words for a business owner today are data breach. Anyone can become a victim of cybercrime. This has made their networks the favoured hunting grounds for cybercriminals. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime is expected to cost the global economy $6 trillion annually. With so many more...
Technologycybersecdn.com

What is the Difference Between GDPR and ISO 27001 – Data Privacy Manager

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ISO 27001 standard (especially when combined with ISO 27701) have a lot of goals in common. Both aim at mitigating the risk of data breaches and strengthening data security. ISO 27001 represents an international standard for security certification that outlines the best practice framework...
Economyaba.com

Finding Compliant Ways to Use Consumer Data to Better Serve Consumers

With consumer data privacy laws banging on pots and pans in the compliance kitchen, banks are being forced to re-evaluate their marketing practices to identify areas of potential risk. Direct-mail campaigns aimed at purchased lead lists have long been a mainstay of bank marketing. But as more states place restrictions on how consumer data is used and stored, some banks are concluding that they may be better served by prioritizing customer retention above new customer acquisition.
U.K.siliconangle.com

UK announces it will shake up GDPR data protection rules

The U.K. said today that it will “shake up” data laws previously in line with European data protection regulations. Now that the U.K. is on its own following its Brexit break with the European Union, it’s reported that the country wants to see an end to “endless” cookie pop-ups that ask for permission to use a person’s personal data. Oliver Dowden, the U.K.’s digital secretary, called the pop-ups “pointless,” although he said there is some amount of risk on certain websites.
U.K.ZDNet

Data protection: UK to diverge from GDPR in post-Brexit overhaul of privacy rules

The UK has announced plans to change data protection and privacy laws in what the government describes as a new mandate that promotes innovation and economic growth. A new series of 'data adequacy partnerships' will allow Britain to drive international trade with countries and bodies including the United States, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the Dubai International Finance Centre and Colombia, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has said.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Security Think Tank: Steps to a solid data privacy practice

Your company has survived the Covid-19 lockdowns; administrative staff and employees who can work from home have got used to it and, in the main, really do not want to return to the office. Attendant with that, your company has seen the opportunity to reduce office space and so save money. Your IT staff did sterling work upgrading and rebuilding the IT infrastructure to better support remote working and that probably included adapting the company infrastructure to use more cloud-based resources.
Economysecurityintelligence.com

How to Quantify the Actual Cost of a Data Breach for Your Own Organization

As business leaders, we need to know what the biggest risks to our organizations are. All organizations face numerous disruptive challenges in today’s business environment that can create significant new business opportunities, but also can increase potential cybersecurity risks to the organizations. To address these issues, we need to focus our scarce resources on those business risks that will have the most disruptive impact on our business.
Economysecuritymagazine.com

80% of global businesses expect a breach of customer records in the next year

According to a new survey, 80% of global organizations report they will experience a data breach that impacts customer data in the next 12 months. The findings come from Trend Micro’s biannual Cyber Risk Index (CRI) report, which measures the gap between respondents’ cybersecurity preparedness versus their likelihood of being attacked. In the first half of 2021, the CRI surveyed more than 3,600 businesses of all sizes and industries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

China approves sweeping data privacy law

The Chinese parliament has passed a stringent new privacy law aimed at safeguarding users’ personal data. The new law, which according to Chinese state media comes into effect on November 1, 2021, follows months of the state tightening regulation on the rampant collection of user data that saw dozens of apps banned.
Technologyinvesting.com

Concerns around data privacy are rising, and blockchain is the solution

Today’s consumers are willing to trade their data for personalization but have fast-growing concerns about data privacy. In a survey from a digital security and credential issuance company Entrust, only 21% of the respondents trust established global brands to keep their personal information secure. As data privacy pressure on Big...
TechnologyTechRepublic

Data privacy is a growing concern for more consumers

People surveyed by KPMG reported feeling increasingly uneasy about the data collection practices of corporations. Businesses place great value on the data they collect about their customers. Through this information, companies can send out targeted advertising, predict sales trends and improve their products. But consumers naturally see it differently. For a lot of people, data collection is an invasion of their privacy and a practice that can easily be abused, leading to mistrust and suspicion of many businesses.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Security Think Tank: Data privacy and ethics in a post-Covid world

Over the past 17 months, business operations and consumer demand have changed for ever. The transition to remote working has been swift and more permanent than anyone would have envisaged initially. Governments have embraced technology to gain insights into critical health issues, such as using mass testing and advanced analytical models for disease spread, and to inform policy creation and decision-making.
Internetmoney.com

The Government Is Giving Millions of Americans $50 a Month to Pay for Broadband Internet

Having trouble paying your internet bills during the pandemic? Let the government chip in. The Federal Communications Commission announced last week that about 5 million U.S. households have officially enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, an initiative that provides up to $50 a month to help cover the cost of internet and digital devices for certain Americans. Launched in May, the limited-time-only program is intended to give low-income households a discount on broadband bills as the COVID-19 crisis wears on.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
ChinaStreet.Com

With New Privacy Law, China Could Reshape Cross-border Data Rules Similar To Europe's GDPR

China's new privacy law, which takes effect in November, will have far-reaching implications for how companies that do business in the country handle cross-border data, possibly helping Beijing establish global standards for data management, according to legal experts. Under China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), previously standard business operations such...
Cell Phonescybersecdn.com

T-Mobile Breach Affects Nearly All US Customers

T-Mobile, a self-proclaimed leader in 5G, is a CyberHoot worst of the worst for cybersecurity breaches. While preparing this article on the latest 54 million subscriber breach, we found no less than 4 other breaches over the last seven years. In 2015, 15 million social security numbers and addresses of subscribers were stolen. In 2018, 2 million subscribers had personal information compromised. In 2019 they had exposed 1 million subscriber’s personal information. Lastly, in 2020, they had a breach that compromised 200,000 subscribers. Now we find out everything they ever collected was stolen. They clearly are not learning from their mistakes. The 2021 breach includes current, former, and prospective T-Mobile customers; including customers of Metro by T-Mobile. That means almost anyone who’s given their information to T-Mobile could be affected.

