Kaseya RMM Spreads Ransomware – CyberHoot

How much larger a percentage of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) can healthcare command?. This isn’t a rhetorical question, even if it may be difficult to come up with a direct answer. After all, between 1960 and 2018, healthcare increased as a percentage of GDP from a modest 5 percent to more than triple that at almost 18 percent. Over that time period, healthcare economists noticed the rise in healthcare costs and regularly rang the alarm bells with increasing levels of concern. That, we can be sure, had as much impact on healthcare costs as screaming at the tides to recede.