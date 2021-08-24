Kaseya RMM Spreads Ransomware – CyberHoot
Update and Correction – 3:30pm 7/3/21: CyberHoot has confirmed from Kaseya and other cybersecurity news sources that Webroot was not and is not a risk from this Kaseya ransomware event. Only Kaseya is impacted both in their cloud and their on-premises VSA RMM software solution. Details from Kaseya are found here (1:30 pm 7/3/2021 update). Kaseya is reporting 40 impacted customers (all MSPS), the Washington Post alleges that those MSPs may be supporting hundreds to thousands of SMBs who may all be impacted. Source: Washington Post article.cybersecdn.com
