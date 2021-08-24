Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Kaseya RMM Spreads Ransomware – CyberHoot

By CyberSecDN
cybersecdn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate and Correction – 3:30pm 7/3/21: CyberHoot has confirmed from Kaseya and other cybersecurity news sources that Webroot was not and is not a risk from this Kaseya ransomware event. Only Kaseya is impacted both in their cloud and their on-premises VSA RMM software solution. Details from Kaseya are found here (1:30 pm 7/3/2021 update). Kaseya is reporting 40 impacted customers (all MSPS), the Washington Post alleges that those MSPs may be supporting hundreds to thousands of SMBs who may all be impacted. Source: Washington Post article.

cybersecdn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rmm#Ransomware#Hackers#Cyberhoot#Webroot#Msps#The Washington Post#Msps#Sodinokibi#Powershell#Client Advisory#Vsa Server
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Technologykomando.com

Protect your wireless account from hackers with this one step

Targeting large groups of people through phishing or email spam is a typical way cybercriminals make money. But some step it up a notch and go after large databases containing millions of user records. In the last decade, plenty of companies have fallen victim to meticulously planned attacks. Hackers sometimes...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
Bank Info Security

FBI Issues Alert on Hive Ransomware

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning about Hive ransomware after the group took down IT systems at Memorial Health System last week (see Memorial Health System in Ohio Latest to Be Hit With Attack). The alert details indicators of compromise, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) associated with...
ZDNet

Ransomware: Now attackers are exploiting Windows PrintNightmare vulnerabilities

Cyber criminals are exploiting Windows PrintNightmare vulnerabilities in their attempts to infect victims with ransomware – and the number of ransomware groups attempting to take advantage of unpatched networks is likely to grow. The remote code execution vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-34527 and CVE-2021-1675) in Windows Print Spooler – a service enabled by...
ComputersBakersfield Channel

Accenture restores systems following reported ransomware attack

Accenture, a consulting firm, has restored affected systems following a reported ransomware attack. "Through our security controls and protocols, we identified irregular activity in one of our environments. We immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers," Accenture said in a statement, according to Reuters. CNN reports the LockBit...
Small Businessrocklandtimes.com

6 Tips for Protecting Your Business Against Ransomware Attacks

A report by Datto shows that the most prominent malware threat for businesses today is ransomware attacks. With the global damages from these attacks expected to hit over $20 billion in 2021 according to Cybersecurity Ventures, you need to take precautions and deter criminals from infiltrating your enterprise networks and servers. Here are five tips for protecting your business against ransomware attacks.
cisco.com

Threat Protection: The REvil Ransomware

The REvil ransomware family has been in the news due to its involvement in high-profile incidents, such as the JBS cyberattack and the Kaseya supply chain attack. Yet this threat carries a much more storied history, with varying functionality from one campaign to the next. The threat actors behind REvil...
Anderson, SCandersonuniversity.edu

Defending Businesses Against Ransomware

Dr. Kenneth Knapp, director of the Anderson University Center for Cybersecurity and professor of cybersecurity, describes ransomware threats and offers insights on prevention and recovery from attacks. Defending Businesses Against Ransomware: Training, Tools and Tactics — this article was written by Dr. Kenneth Knapp, director of the Anderson University Center...
Technologythreatpost.com

LockBit 2.0 Ransomware Proliferates Globally

Fresh attacks target companies’ employees, promising millions of dollars in exchange for valid account credentials for initial access. The LockBit ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) gang has ramped up its targeted attacks, researchers said, with attempts against organizations in Chile, Italy, Taiwan and the U.K. using version 2.0 of its malware. Attacks in...
TechnologyPosted by
Vice

A Third of Global Companies Have Experienced Ransomware Attack, Survey Finds

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Roughly a third of large international companies have faced a ransomware attack or other data break in the last 12 months, according to a new survey by the International Data Corporation, a market intelligence company.
EconomyItproportal

Ransomware groups set sights on large corporations

Ransomware operators are setting their sights on large corporations, as the number of attacks surges worldwide, a new report from security firm Barracuda Networks suggests. The report states that the volume of ransomware attacks rose 64 percent year-on-year, totalling 121 incidents detected in-house since August 2020. Of that number, 40 percent targeted large multi-national businesses, compared to just 14 percent a year ago.
CSO

Ransomware recovery: 8 steps to successfully restore from backup

According to a ransomware survey report released in June by Keeper Security, 49% of companies hit by ransomware paid the ransom—and another 22% declined to say whether they paid or not. Part of the reason is the lack of backups—specifically, the lack of usable backups. Backups must be safe from...
Leon PanettaPosted by
HIT Consultant

Ransomware in Healthcare: The Costly Reality of Withstanding Hackers

How much larger a percentage of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) can healthcare command?. This isn’t a rhetorical question, even if it may be difficult to come up with a direct answer. After all, between 1960 and 2018, healthcare increased as a percentage of GDP from a modest 5 percent to more than triple that at almost 18 percent. Over that time period, healthcare economists noticed the rise in healthcare costs and regularly rang the alarm bells with increasing levels of concern. That, we can be sure, had as much impact on healthcare costs as screaming at the tides to recede.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

The Role of Cryptocurrency in Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware attacks are on the rise and have recently been front page news with attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, JBS Food and Kaseya. This ever-evolving malware can encrypt your files and block access to them. Previous ransomware attacks stole or accessed data and held that hostage while demanding a ransom and threatening to leak or sell the data.
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Conti ransomware prioritizes revenue and cyberinsurance data theft

Training material used by Conti ransomware affiliates was leaked online this month, allowing an inside look at how attackers abuse legitimate software and seek out cyber insurance policies. Earlier this month, a disgruntled affiliate posted to a hacking forum the IP addresses for Cobalt Strike C2 servers used by the...
Public Safetythefastmode.com

Ransomware: How Data Centers Can Be the Best Ally to an Enterprise Featured

Recent ransomware disruptions have had significant implications for all enterprises. The Colonial Pipeline attack caused shortages in gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel that gripped East Coast businesses. A more recent attack, over the Independence Day holiday, was mounted by a Russian-language group that calls itself REvil, an abbreviation of “ransomware...
Public SafetyHouston Chronicle

Comment: How the U.S. can deter ransomware attacks

Just 10 years ago, ransomware was the domain of mostly small-fry hackers encrypting files to squeeze a few hundred dollars out of random individuals. Today it’s an urgent issue of national security. As President Joe Biden said in late July: If the U.S. ends up in “a real shooting war”...
Softwareprotocol.com

How indelible cloud storage could solve the ransomware problem

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about the week in cloud and enterprise software. This Thursday: a ransomware deterrent, a surprise in Intel's latest chip and there's gold in them thar surveillance drones. The Big Story. Pay now, don't pay later. Ransomware...
Public Safetyitprotoday.com

Facing Off with the Ransomware Conundrum

In the wake of the recent LockBit ransomware attempt on Accenture, it seems it is a matter of “when” rather than “if” cyberattacks might darken an organization’s door. Word spread earlier this month of an attempt by hackers to extort consulting firm Accenture to the tune of $50 million in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy