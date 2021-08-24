Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Consecrated (Outside in Music)

jazziz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarl MacDonald’s seemingly inexhaustible commitment to the jazz art form is apparent in his performing, composing and teaching. The former musical director and pianist for Maynard Ferguson serves as the Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Connecticut and teaches annually at UMass Amherst’s Jazz in July program The Winnipeg native earned a bachelor of music degree in jazz performance at McGill University and a Master’s degree at Rutgers, where he apprenticed with Kenny Barron A recipient of the Sammy Nestico Award for outstanding big band arranging, MacDonald has released seven albums as a bandleader.

www.jazziz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Barron
Person
Sean Nelson
Person
Greg Calbi
Person
Kris Allen
Person
Maynard Ferguson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Jazz Studies#Umass Amherst#Mcgill University#Rutgers#The Sammy Nestico Award#French#Pbs Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Country
Switzerland
Related
MusicNPR

Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Visionary Reggae Producer, Dies At 85

In an industry filled with boundary-breaking visionaries and spectacularly accomplished eccentrics, Lee "Scratch" Perry stood out. The legendary producer of reggae and dub music has died at the age of 85. No cause of death was given; Jamaican media reported that Perry died in a hospital in Lucea, in the northwestern part of the country. His passing today was confirmed in a series of tweets from from Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness.
MusicPosted by
WJCT News

Larry Harlow, Iconic Salsa Musician And Producer, Has Died At 82

Larry Harlow, a pianist, arranger, producer and activist who helped to popularize salsa in the U.S., died early Friday morning of heart failure. His death was confirmed by family members, who said that he had been hospitalized for kidney issues. He was 82. Known affectionately to his fans and fellow...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

How Lee “Scratch” Perry Sculpted the Sounds of Reggae

The black-hued brilliance of Jamaican music continues to transform our understanding of what sound is and how it can move us. Reggae, ska, rocksteady, dancehall. Dub versions, remixes, studio-as-instrument, producer-as-magician. These are just some of the ways in which the small Caribbean nation has changed the course of popular music worldwide.
Musickrwg.org

Peter Rehberg, Influential Electronic Musician And Label Head, Has Died At 53

Peter Rehberg, who recorded groundbreaking albums as Pita and under his own name, and who ran the influential electronic record label Editions Mego, died suddenly on July 22 in Berlin, at age 53. The cause was a heart attack, Isabelle Piechaczyk, his former partner, confirmed to NPR. His death was initially announced on Instagram by the Franco-Swiss composer François Bonnet, who has recorded for Editions Mego under the name Kassel Jaeger.
MusicSlipped Disc

Musician slams pitiful orchestra fees in live festival broadcast

The Austrian rock musician Alexander Köck popped up on camera at a televised concert to denonouce the pitiful fees paid to orchestral performers by the public broadcaster ORF. At the ‘100 Years of Burgenland’ event, Alexander Köck of the Cari Cari band said: ‘I would like to thank everyone, but...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

NEW TO YOUTUBE | VC Young Artist Cellist Gabriel Martins Arranges Bach's Chaconne For Cello

For VC Young Artist Gabriel Martins, Bach’s music is what he truly feels connected to and is what allows him to hold onto his musical voice. “I have recently been working on arrangements of all of Bach’s Sonatas and Partitas for Violin Solo,” Martins told The Violin Channel. “Earlier this year I completed the G minor Sonata, and the Chaconne was my summer project.”
Colchester, VTRutland Herald

Music Review: Parker Quartet excels in Schubert, and much newer music (copy)

COLCHESTER — After a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake Chaplain Chamber Music Festival has returned for its 12th year at the Elley-Long Music Center. Sunday’s second concert introduced a young virtuosic string quartet and an emotionally gripping work by a living African American composer to an enthusiastic crowd.
Philadelphia, PAbigtakeover.com

Tom Cohen - My Take (Versa Music)

Drummer Tom Cohen has played nearly every kind of music imaginable as a session musician. But when given his druthers, the Philadelphia sticksman is partial to jazz. My Take features him in an organ trio setting, joined primarily by B-3 master Joey DeFrancesco and either Tim Warfield or Ralph Bowen on saxophone.
Musickmuw.org

Tomatito & Flamenco Guitar + Roma, Rabih & Robert Plant

Global Village marks birthdays of world-blues artist Eric Bibb and Brazilian guitarist and singer Paulinho Garcia; continues the August feature with flamenco guitarist Tomatito and flamenco flute and saxophone player Jorge Pardo; and features new albums from Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Jupiter & Okwess, Caamaño & Ameixeiras, and Ben Aylon.
Performing ArtsSlipped Disc

Just in: Yannick’s too sick for Lucerne

The wildly overcommitted music director of the Met, Philadelphia and Montreal has submitted one of his occasional cancellations. Yannick Nézet-Séguin has told the Lucerne Festival he is too sick to conduct its resident orchestra in a pair of concerts in the next few days. The first will be taken over...
Theater & Dancedownbeat.com

Maria Schneider: Fight The Power

Editor’s Note: This article was written to commemorate Maria Schneider’s CD Data Lords being named Album of the Year in DownBeat’s 69th Annual Critics Poll. She also won Composer, Arranger and Big Band of the Year honors. Results were published in the August 2021 issue. Of Maria Schneider’s many stories,...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

ON THIS DAY | Scottish Violist William Primrose Was Born in 1904

Primrose gave the premiere performance of the Bartok Viola Concerto, the premiere performance Benjamin Britten's "Lachrymae," and the first recording of Hector Berlioz's "Harold in Italy." He is also widely known for his contributions as a chamber musician — as violist of the London String Quartet and Primrose Quartet. For his contribution to the recording industry, he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Musicmusicomh.com

BBC Proms: Chineke! / Kanneh-Mason / Bovell @ Royal Albert Hall, London

The BBC Proms bring diversity to the fore with Chineke! and conductor Kalena Bovell. Tuesday evening saw a welcome return to the Proms platform of Chineke! orchestra in a cleverly chosen programme of captivating music by BME composers, directed by guest conductor Kalena Bovell. In recent years, Chineke! have been...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

UB40 Founding Member, Saxophonist Brian Travers Dead at 62

UB40 saxophonist and founding member Brian Travers died Sunday, August 22nd, after a lengthy battle with cancer, according to a statement from the band. He was 62. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers,” the band wrote on social media. “Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the...
Dahlonega, GAung.edu

Album explores COVID experience

University of North Georgia (UNG) music faculty member and violinist Dr. Serena Scibelli turned the COVID-19 pandemic into a time to create a music album. "It was kind of a dream for me. You are always busy working and performing," she said. "This was the right moment for me to make an album. If I didn't record it now, when would I do it?"
Musicjazziz.com

Single: Wabi Sabi (Teus Nobel Music)

Jazz trumpet player Teus Nobel has been more productive than ever in recent years. In 2019 two albums saw the light: Journey Of Man and the Edison award-winning album Saudade. Another two albums will see the light in 2021: Brazilian album Tanto Amor and the pure jazz record Pleasure is the Measure! On Tanto Amor he immerses himself in Brazilian spheres that he had already explored with his album Saudade. Pleasure Is The Measure is a live album which has been recorded during 4 sold-out concerts in jazz club Paradox (Tilburg, Netherlands).
Seattle, WAkexp.org

New Music Reviews (8/23)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJ Alex) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Deafheaven, Cleo Sol, Topaz Jones, and more.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Composer Hayg Boyadjian's New Cello Concerto

The Grammy Nominated composer's new work was premiered after a year’s delay due to the pandemic. “My cello concerto is a fusion of several musical elements or ingredients," Hayg Boyadjian told The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. "They take root in my life’s cultural backgrounds: I am first of Armenia descent; French by place of birth; Argentinian by having lived my youth in Buenos Aires; and finally from age 22 having lived in the USA.
Beauty & FashionPopMatters

Wadada Leo Smith and Bill Laswell Dedicate ‘Sacred Ceremonies’ to Milford Graves

Sacred Ceremonies is dedicated to the late Milford Graves, who died in early 2021. As a percussionist, he was peerless. As a sideman, he always rose above his duties. He transcended what it meant to be a part of a “rhythm section” as far back as the late 1950s. To call him a drummer would be like calling Picasso a doodler, and trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith’s Sacred Ceremonies is a fitting, if not comprehensive, tribute to Graves’ legacy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy