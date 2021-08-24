Doctor to take questions on COVID-19 Wednesday

JANESVILLE

With opinions and controversy swirling about masks, vaccinations and COVID-19, an infectious-disease expert will take questions from the public in a livestreamed meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The Rock County Public Health Department announced that Dr. Vijaya Somaraju of the Beloit Health System will take questions from 4 to 5 p.m.

Somaraju will give a brief presentation before taking questions from the audience.

A link to the Zoom meeting can be found on the coronavirus page at the Rock County Public Health Department website.

The session will also be live on the Rock County Public Health Department’s Facebook page, where viewers can ask questions in the comments section.

Those unable to attend may submit questions in advance and watch the recording on Facebook or YouTube afterward. Submit questions to COVID19 .Questions @co.rock.wi.us.

The presentation slides will also be available in Spanish, and an interpreter will be on the call for anyone who would like to ask questions in Spanish.

Somaraju has been practicing at Beloit Health System since June 2015. She is medical director of the system’s infectious-diseases department and is a board member of the county health department.

Somaraju was a clinical professor with extensive administrative, academic and clinical experience at the University of Illinois-Chicago campus in Peoria, Illinois, where she earned awards for outstanding teaching, according to the news release.