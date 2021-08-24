Jenna Holm trial delayed as defense says it has new evidence

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — The attorney for a man accused of having killed two of three people slain during a birthday party in New Jersey earlier this year says the case against his client is entirely circumstantial. Zedekiah Holmes, 21, of Millville, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Kevin Elliot, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, in the May 22 gunfire at the Fairfield Township home. Holmes is the older brother of the third person killed, Brailyn Holmes, 19, of Millville; no one has been charged in her death. During Tuesday’s detention hearing, defense attorney John Morris challenged whether prosecutors...