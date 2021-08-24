Cancel
Jenna Holm trial delayed as defense says it has new evidence

By JOHNATHAN HOGAN jhogan@postregister.com
Post Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenna Holm’s jury trial for manslaughter has been delayed until February after her defense attorneys said they have new evidence to examine. “(T)he defense was just made aware last week that important information, that has the potential to greatly help Jenna Holm in the presentation of her defense, is now for the first time available to her,” Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom wrote in his motion to continue the trial.

