Yadkin County, NC

Yadkin County Schools mandates masks inside school buildings for next 30 days

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 4 days ago

Yadkin County Schools voted to mandate masks inside all school buildings for the next 30 days, reversing its original mask-optional policy.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin presented the mandate to the board in Tuesday night's meeting.

The board discussed COVID-19 protocols outlined in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health ToolKit regarding required quarantines for students and staff, mask guidelines, and more.

A public health official for Yadkin County detailed the science regarding the standards for quarantine if a student or staff member were to test positive for COVID-19 or might have been potentially exposed to the virus, and the concern for a high level of community spread.

Multiple members of the community gave feedback during Tuesday’s meeting.

“We need to pick and choose our battles,” one anonymous person said during Tuesday’s public comment period. “(Our children) need to be in school.”

According to school officials, masks are to be worn inside school buildings at all times with the exception if a person is actively eating or drinking.

The current mandate provided by the board will be revisited in the next four weeks.

Rockingham and Davidson County Schools also reversed their mask-optional policies.

