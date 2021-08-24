Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington’s vaccine mandate guidelines for school workers advocate caution in questioning religious exemptions

By Jim Allen jima@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state has released new guidance that will probably affect many school employee COVID-19 vaccine exemption requests, particularly those based on religion. Five days after mandating vaccines for all teachers and staff, the state superintendent’s office came out Monday night with clarifications around religious exemptions. About 363,000 employees are covered...

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Health
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Spokane, WA
Vaccines
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Spokane, WA
Government
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Reykdal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#School Districts#Islam#Human Resource#Judaism#Buddhism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christianity
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...

Comments / 0

Community Policy