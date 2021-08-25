Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Players Behind Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby': See the Full Credits

By Chris Eggertsen
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree weeks after debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” remains in the chart’s top 10, rising one spot from No. 8 to No. 7 this week. The song is Lil Nas X’s fourth top 10 hit on the Hot...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Nas
Person
Kanye
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industry Baby#Montero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGenius

Why Hip-Hop Is Struggling To Accept Lil Nas X?

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” is making waves as it claims its second straight week in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lil Nas, one of the few openly queer rappers, is celebrated for pushing the envelope in hip-hop but often faces backlash for events that have nothing to do with him. After DaBaby’s widely criticized homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami, for example, rapper T.I. tried to draw parallels between DaBaby’s situation and Lil Nas X’s sense of self-expression.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Eminem’s Verse On Nas’ Album: "You Can't Front On This"

Nas just released the sequel to his 2019 project King’s Disease today, featuring a star studded cast of appearances from Eminem, Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. While the song “Nobody” is getting a lot of praise from Lauryn Hill fans for her insane lyricism and wordplay, another track that fans have been talking about is the Eminem-featured track “EPMD 2,” in which Eminem decides to pay homage to a slew of fallen rappers who’ve left us too soon.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hear Drake Appear to Take Aim at Kanye West With New Trippie Redd Track ‘Betrayal’

Trippie Redd enlisted Drake for his new diss-track “Betrayal,” which is now featured on the expanded edition of Redd’s new LP Trip at Knight. The song, Redd and the Canadian rapper’s first-ever collaboration, appears to reignite Drake’s feud with longtime rival Kanye West. “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know,” Drake raps on “Betrayal.” “45, 44 (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone.” While Drake has released a handful of collaborations including “Seeing Green” with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, as well as singles with Smiley and Brent Faiyaz, his forthcoming album Certified Lover Boy has been delayed and remains without a new release date. The former alt-rocker’s latest album Trip at Knight comes less than a year since the release of his project Pegasus, which also had a deluxe edition called NEON SHARK. Before Trip at Knight arrived on August 20th, Redd shared singles “Holy Smokes” and “Miss the Rage.” Redd’s headlining North American tour is set to kick-off on August 25th at Armory in Minneapolis.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Reacts To Passing DaBaby In Monthly Listeners

Lil Nas X is officially the most popular male rapper on Spotify, surpassing DaBaby this week with 52 million monthly listeners. Despite having the most-certified song in music history ("Old Town Road"), the rapper says that this is the most monthly listeners he's ever had. "Wow this is insane," wrote...
Musichypebeast.com

Lil Nas X Is Now the Most-Streamed Male Rapper on Spotify

Lil Nas X just keeps getting bigger and better. The trailblazing artist is now the most-streamed male rapper on Spotify with 52,318,623 monthly listeners. With Lil Nas X’s highly anticipated album Montero coming soon, the artist has already released a couple of songs and accompanying music videos that have garnered waves of acclaim. The most recent is his track “Industry Baby,” which features Jack Harlow and was produced by Kanye West. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. This week, the triumphant song surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. Adding on to the song’s success is the breaking out of prison-inspired music video, which has amassed over 73 million views on YouTube in just two weeks.
CelebritiesNME

Lil Nas X says he will return to “cowboy era” once “gay era” is complete

Lil Nas X has promised that he will return to his “cowboy era” once his “gay era” is complete. Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the rapper, who recently secured back to back Billboard Top 10 singles with ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Industry Baby’ featuring Jack Harlow, looked towards the future and what it may hold for him musically.
CelebritiesRolling Stone

Lil Nas X Announces ‘Montero’ Release Date

Lil Nas X will release his highly anticipated debut album, Montero, on September 17th via Columbia Records. The rapper announced the release date in a teaser video, which also includes a snippet of a new song. “Creating this album has been therapy for me,” he said in a statement. “I’ve...
CelebritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X Prepares to Spread His Wings in New Teaser for 'Montero' Album: Watch

With the release of his new album just a few weeks away, Lil Nas X is about ready to bust out of his cocoon. On Friday (Aug. 27), Lil Nas X shared the a new teaser for his upcoming album Montero on social media. In the new clip, four different versions of the the rapper can be seen gestating in multi-colored butterfly cocoons hanging off the vines of a fantastical purple plant. As the front cocoon begins to pulsate and a soothing acoustic guitar plays in the background, Lil Nas's voice can be heard, urging himself to break free. "Montero, wake up," the voice repeatedly says throughout the clip. "It's time."
Music101 WIXX

Lil Nas X on how his gospel singer dad inspired him to pursue music

In a new cover story with VMAN, Lil Nas X reveals how his father’s musical aspirations inspired him to pursue a music career of his own. “My dad is a gospel singer,” the 22-year-old tells the mag. “He still sings gospel but not as much. I guess [he] inspired me to say, ‘Wow, if my dad can go out there now, at almost 50 years old, and make music, what’s stopping me?’ It was definitely a part of what pushed me. I actually ended up using one of his engineers for some of my earlier music.”
CelebritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X Would Rather Not Speak on Homophobia in Rap: 'It's More For My Own Safety'

In an interview with Variety, the rapper said he was chased and harassed after the 'Montero' video drop. Lil Nas X has not been afraid to be his out-and-proud self in videos such as "Industry Baby" and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," as well as his recent BET performance, which included a same-sex kiss. But as one of the the only openly LGBTQ artists in rap, he tells Variety that his decision to be authentic has sometimes resulted in some scary reactions.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Praised By Jack Harlow Once Again: "I Admired Him Long Before We Met"

With each new week, it seems as if Lil Nas X has scored yet another magazine cover feature. People believed that the 22-year-old star would fade into entertainment oblivion following the viral success of "Old Town Road," but he has managed to release hit after hit in the years that followed. As fans await more information regarding the release of his anticipated Montero album, Nas X chatted with Variety about coming into his own while the world watches attentively.
MusicVulture

It’s Lil Nas X vs. the Lizard People in the Montero Album Release Teaser

Fresh off a minor beef with Tony Hawk, Lil Nas X dropped the teaser trailer for his first full-length album. Montero will presumably feature the tracks Nas has been promoting of late (“Montero” and “Industry Baby”) plus a whole lot more. In a CGI-heavy teaser for the album, Nas played a lizard person news anchor who is hot on the trail of the power bottom/”rapper” Lil Nas X. The anchor explains that Nas and his caucasian friend (Jack Harlow) have just escaped prison. Now Nas in on the run in a aqua convertible, driving to a mythical land called Montero. Nas, who has been under attack of late by conservative pundits and regressive rappers, tweeted that the album”has been therapy for me. i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.” Montero drops Septemper 17.
Musicblavity.com

Lil Nas X Says His Show-Stopping BET Performance Was Like ‘Jumping In A Lake Full Of Sharks’

Lil Nas X, who's been known to take his critics to task, recently shared that being a Black gay male in a hypermasculine music industry can be "really draining and straining." During an exclusive interview with Out Magazine, the rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, spoke candidly about the intersection of his sexuality and career just days after his headlining performance at the BET Awards.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Spoofs Drake’s Album Cover … With Emojis of Pregnant Men

Just hours after Drake finally, officially announced the release date for his long-awaited forthcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album — which apparently has a cover featuring several emoji-type images of pregnant women — Lil Nas X jumped in by posting a similar one for his long-awaited forthcoming “Montero” album… except with pregnant men. “MONTERO” THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) It’s just the latest move in Nas’ virtuoso social-media persona, which he spoke with Variety about for his cover story earlier this month. He’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Reveals September Release Date for Debut Album ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X has officially announced the release date for his long-anticipated debut album, “Montero.” In a social media post on Wednesday night, the rapper and singer revealed that the album will release on Sept. 17. Alongside the date announcement, Nas also debuted a trailer for the album featuring a previously-unheard song. “Creating this album has been therapy for me,” Nas wrote in his announcement post. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my...

Comments / 0

Community Policy