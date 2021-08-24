Ciryl Gane Dismisses Narrative That He’s Unhappy With UFC 265 Pay
UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane has refuted claims that he wasn’t pleased with the pay he received at UFC 265. At the August 7 pay-per-view, Gane joined the exclusive club of fighters that have achieved UFC title glory as an undefeated fighter. Against Derrick Lewis inside Houston’s Toyota Center, “Bon Gamin” delivered a striking masterclass that saw him land 112 shots while eating just 16 from Lewis.www.mmanews.com
