Ciryl Gane Dismisses Narrative That He’s Unhappy With UFC 265 Pay

By Harvey Leonard
mmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane has refuted claims that he wasn’t pleased with the pay he received at UFC 265. At the August 7 pay-per-view, Gane joined the exclusive club of fighters that have achieved UFC title glory as an undefeated fighter. Against Derrick Lewis inside Houston’s Toyota Center, “Bon Gamin” delivered a striking masterclass that saw him land 112 shots while eating just 16 from Lewis.

