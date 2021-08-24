Cancel
Pregnancy checking of spring calving cows

By Connor Biehler University of Nebraska Extension
Beatrice Daily Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to remain an economically practical member of the herd, a beef cow must produce a calf annually. Most non-pregnant cows in a herd, after breeding season, are either young (first calvers breeding back) or old cows. Rather than waiting until calving season to determine if a cow got bred, utilizing pregnancy checking of each individual cow as a management tool will improve reproductive efficiency of a herd. The majority of non-pregnant cows are generally a result of environmental conditions such as management, nutrition, or genetics. If a cow has been pregnant at least once, under the right conditions she can likely do it again.

#Cow#Pregnancy Testing#Blood Tests#Beef Cattle#Ultrasound Ultrasound#Nebraska Beef Extension
