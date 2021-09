PHENIX CITY — There would be no thriller between Central-Phenix City and Eufaula. The Red Devils would tell a different story in this season’s matchup defeating the Tigers in dominating fashion, 33-0. The win avenged a 38-36 loss for Central to Eufaula in a shootout last season, but Red Devils head coach Patrick Nix said that this game was not a revenge game. “Every game better be circled on our calendar and our schedule in order to win them,” said Nix. “Our goal is to come out and get better every week and win the game.”