Nando's, KFC, McDonald's: Why are fast food chains running out of things?

BBC
 9 days ago

McDonald's says it has run out of milkshakes at its UK restaurants. The fast food chain said it was experiencing problems getting hold of some products due to delivery issues, which had affected the availability of menu items. These products also include some bottled drinks, which are temporarily unavailable in...

www.bbc.co.uk

