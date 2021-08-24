Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

The Washington Post deepens investment in storytelling on TikTok, announcing two new positions

By WashPostPR
Washington Post
 7 days ago

The Washington Post today announced the creation of two new positions on the TikTok team, building on the momentum it has gained engaging new audiences on the highly-downloaded app. Expanding the team dedicated to The Post's popular channel, which has organically grown to more than one million followers, represents a key investment in delivering informative and entertaining information to future generations of readers.

