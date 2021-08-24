The Washington Post deepens investment in storytelling on TikTok, announcing two new positions
The Washington Post today announced the creation of two new positions on the TikTok team, building on the momentum it has gained engaging new audiences on the highly-downloaded app. Expanding the team dedicated to The Post’s popular channel, which has organically grown to more than one million followers, represents a key investment in delivering informative and entertaining information to future generations of readers.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0