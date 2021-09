Magnolia Area Historical Society presented its 2021 Preservation Award to Tommy and Mandy Sancic of Olde Wood Limited. They own a Magnolia manufacturing plant and showroom of reclaimed wood, custom and wide plank hardwood flooring, barn beams and timbers, barn siding and stone, and other specialty antique building and design materials. Through this business, they have reclaimed and reused hardwoods rescued from barns and other old structures to transform residential and commercial spaces. Tommy has been very helpful to the Magnolia Historical Society with the product and care to preserve the floors of the Isaac Miller Inn, now housing The Nest Cafe & Ice Cream Parlor. He donated both the product and his expertise to protect the floor of this high traffic area.