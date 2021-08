ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri has been under a “State of Emergency” since March 13, 2020. Governor Mike Parson has just terminated the original executive order. The governor has enacted a new executive order that, “Represents a more targeted State of Emergency declaration that acknowledges the continued needs of Missouri’s health care system. While Missouri’s economy has improved, the health care system is still experiencing strain due to current staffing shortages being exacerbated by COVID-19.”