Russell Gasaway was born in Stockton, CA to Jack and Duramae Gasaway. He married Deborah Weber in 1970 and made their home in Ione where they welcomed their son, Gregory Gasaway and later on, their daughter, Stephanie Gasaway. Russ proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1973 before going to work at Interpace Mine and eventually the maintenance department at Preston Youth Authority where he later retired from. Russ enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, hunting, and fishing. He had a quick and unique sense of humor and a huge heart. Family was always first and he was very proud of his wife, children and grandchildren.