Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Letter to the Editor: California recall is a chance to restore public trust

ledger.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now many of you have begun receiving recall ballots in the mail giving the voters of California a chance to replace the failed policies of Emperor Newsom. His smugness and hypocrisy have offended millions of Californians. His policies have led to some of the highest utility rates and highest gasoline prices in the nation. He continues to put the rights of the undocumented ahead of California’s citizens as witnessed by the high percentage of border crossers who test positive for COVID-19. Of these positive cases, a majority refuse the “free vaccine” and are then released to move out into our communities un-restricted. No masks, no vaccine mandate and no quarantine. Soon coming to a school or community near you.

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Amador County, CA
Government
County
Amador County, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Trust#Letter To The Editor#Californians#The Amador County Fair#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsGV Wire

Walters: Audit Report Provides Ammo for Newsom Recall

State Auditor Elaine Howle periodically issues a list of “high risk” state agencies and programs, essentially warnings to governors and state legislators about festering problems needing attention. She does so because state law requires it and so that politicians will “enhance efficiency and effectiveness by focusing the state’s resources on...
Pahrump, NVpvtimes.com

Letters to the Editor

I came across a few Jeff Foxworthy comments a while ago and thought they were appropriate and worth sharing. You have to show identification to get on an airplane, cash a check, buy cigarettes or booze, get a library book to go, yet not to vote for people to run the government.
PoliticsPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: The wisdom of Gov. Lamm

Former Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm died July 29 and a memorial service will be held for him this week. Lamb served three terms as governor from 1975 to 1987. He proved to be controversial both in and out of public office. As a member of the Colorado General Assembly, Lamm...
Orange County, CAnewportbeachindy.com

Letter to the Editor: Thoughts on the Recall Election

Orange County citizens will begin to receive their ballots for the California Recall election which will take place on Election Day, September 14. The Recall process, along with the initiative and referendum, were adopted in 1914 as tools of “direct democracy.”. Instead they have empowered minority political interests, needing only...
PoliticsFresno Bee

‘The ideal minimum wage is $0.00.’ Leading candidate to replace Newsom wants no requirement

California workers currently earn a minimum of $13 or $14 an hour, but Larry Elder says he’d get rid of a legal baseline altogether. “For somebody who’s never run a business to tell business people... ‘I’m going to jack up your price of labor, and you’re going to deal with it,’ to me, it’s offensive,” said Elder, a longtime conservative talk radio host and leading candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election this fall.
Politicscapradio.org

As Lawmakers Indefinitely Postpone Wildfire Oversight Hearing, Internal Emails Reveal Cal Fire Chief Ordered Key Document Pulled from the Internet

California lawmakers indefinitely postponed a planned oversight hearing last week that was intended to examine Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration’s track record on wildfire prevention, as the state continues to burn. A bipartisan group of lawmakers called for the hearing after an investigation from CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom revealed the...
Income TaxRiverside Press Enterprise

The gross misuse of taxpayer money draws needed attention

As Governor Newsom stares down the barrel of the pending recall, we wonder if he has given any thought to what he might have done to forestall or, at least, lessen the odds of being bounced. Probably he has not. To all appearances, the governor seems genuinely to believe that...
California StateSan Bernardino County Sun

California needs new leadership: recall Newsom: Letters

California is in dire need of someone leading this state that is a patriot that cares about. our Constitution, the economy and the American way of life. The Democrats have run California into an abyss of filth and decay. We have companies leaving, we have families leaving, we have the homeless invading our streets, parks, lining the freeways, riverbeds. They are teaching sick school subjects like race, gender choice, etc.
Jamestown, PAerienewsnow.com

Governor Hochul Needs To Restore Public Trust, Mayor Sundquist Says

JAMESTOWN – New York’s new Governor will likely have to restore public trust in the office she now heads. That’s according to Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist, who considers Governor Kathy Hochul a colleague and friend. Sundquist spoke with WNY News Now ahead of the then Lt. Governor swearing-in ceremony. When...
Agricultureledger.news

North American Meat Institute Calls for Moratorium on Prop 12 Enforcement

WASHINGTON, DC – With California’s Proposition 12’s (Prop 12) January 1, 2022, effective date for pork looming and the rules implementing the law nearly two years late and far from final, the North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) today called for a moratorium on enforcement to allow those subject to the law time to comply.
Politicsledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Regeneration starts locally

Do we ever ask, is this representative form of democracy working? Are we the people really being represented? Are our local representatives actually standing up for our interests?. As we breathe the smoke of charred forests and lives, the issue of whether or not our representative democracy is working becomes...
California Stateledger.news

California Farm Bureau Reacts To State Senate Passage of AB 616

California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson expressed extreme disappointment at the actions of the California Senate today in passing Assembly Bill 616, which would allow a yearlong mail-in card check system for unionizing instead of a secret ballot election. “The Senate eliminated the farm employees’ right to choose, for themselves,...
EnvironmentOmaha.com

Editorial: Nebraska Environmental Trust board must restore public's trust

Nebraska leaders showed foresight decades ago in creating the Nebraska Environmental Trust to support conservation measures. Since 1992, the trust has awarded $349 million in grants to more than 2,400 projects across the state. All Nebraskans can be proud of the trust’s work. These efforts have benefited all parts of the state by protecting groundwater, promoting soil quality and safeguarding wildlife habitat.
Politicsnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Gov. Newsom says mandatory water restrictions could be coming soon

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has already issued an executive order calling on Californians to voluntarily cut their water use, and now the governor says mandatory restrictions could be coming soon. "At the moment, we're doing voluntary," he said at a public appearance Tuesday. "But if we enter into another year...
Relationship Adviceledger.news

How Your Marital Status Impacts Your Wills and Trusts

This article answers the question, “How does your marital status impact your wills and trusts?” Are you getting married? Or are you newly married? Are you getting a divorce? Or are you newly divorced? Has your spouse predeceased you? These are questions that I ask as a legal specialist in estate planning trust and probate law. This year marks my 19th year as a zealous advocate providing legal services for clients who find themselves in need of legal guidance. My advice to you can be ignored but then your estate planning may fail to achieve one of its primary objectives which is to avoid the cost and delays of both the conservatorship court process following your incapacity and the probate court process following your untimely death. Most of my clients come to me because they want to make sure that their beneficiaries are provided for and protected. My job is also to ensure that you are protected during your lifetime because you have made difficult decisions and put them in writing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy