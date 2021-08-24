Letter to the Editor: California recall is a chance to restore public trust
By now many of you have begun receiving recall ballots in the mail giving the voters of California a chance to replace the failed policies of Emperor Newsom. His smugness and hypocrisy have offended millions of Californians. His policies have led to some of the highest utility rates and highest gasoline prices in the nation. He continues to put the rights of the undocumented ahead of California’s citizens as witnessed by the high percentage of border crossers who test positive for COVID-19. Of these positive cases, a majority refuse the “free vaccine” and are then released to move out into our communities un-restricted. No masks, no vaccine mandate and no quarantine. Soon coming to a school or community near you.www.ledger.news
