Rivers & Rhymes: Peace Song, For Hard Times

Brantley Gilbert paid tribute to the “13 brave American heroes (who) made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom this week” by sharing an unreleased song. The “Country Must Be Country Wide” artist debuted “Gone But Not Forgotten” on his social media channels over the weekend. So far, the never-before-heard track has earned heartfelt appreciation from military families and veterans, plus comments from fans urging Gilbert to officially release it. Gilbert said he wrote the song “a while back,” explaining that he shared it in hopes that it would “resonate with someone who needs to hear it right now.” He wrote in his post: