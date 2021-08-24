Rivers & Rhymes: Peace Song, For Hard Times

Vajra are a band from New York who play a breed of emotional hard-rock that fans of Evanescence, The Pretty Reckless, Seether and more will definitely get a kick out of. Earlier this year, they dropped a new EP called Irkalla, which was their first release since 2012. One of...
Rock ‘n’ roll was built, in part, on the generation gap, fueled by the distrust and rancor that often brew between teenagers and their parents. As the music matured and the lyrics became more profound and precise, songwriters started to dig deeper in an attempt to make sense of the often complicated relationship they had with their parents.
Brantley Gilbert paid tribute to the “13 brave American heroes (who) made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom this week” by sharing an unreleased song. The “Country Must Be Country Wide” artist debuted “Gone But Not Forgotten” on his social media channels over the weekend. So far, the never-before-heard track has earned heartfelt appreciation from military families and veterans, plus comments from fans urging Gilbert to officially release it. Gilbert said he wrote the song “a while back,” explaining that he shared it in hopes that it would “resonate with someone who needs to hear it right now.” He wrote in his post:
Enjoy watching the Elvie Shane "My Boy" music video and see the song details here. . . The Elvie Shane My Boy song was released in 2020 as the debut single for his EP “Country Roads”. My Boy is a ballad about the role of a stepfather and the love for his son and is inspired by Shane’s real life experience as a step-dad. So far, the song has peaked at #19 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Last Song: “Nobody’s Fool” by Kenny Loggins from Back to Avalon (1988) Still alright, heading into the rhythm of the sunlight. If you’d like to get the song from Amazon, you can click on the album cover below:
Rolo Tomassi have shared their first new song in three years – you can listen to ‘Cloaked’ below. The five-piece, who released their last album ‘Time Will Die and Love Will Bury It’ in 2018, are returning to action this year, with a hometown show in Brighton set for November 12.
This smooth track combines two of my favorite things: great vocals and a tantalizing beat. Chandra Rhyme’s talent has captured the city, especially after her Sunstar Music Festival performance a few months ago. She released “Bullet” in April shortly after that performance, and it's been in heavy rotation in my apartment since.
Disclosure has released a new song, “Into My Arms.” The six-plus-minute track is the first of five the group will drop this week and will be followed by “Seduction,” “Another Level,” “It’s Happening,” and “Never Enough.”
“The spark that ignited the creation of this body of work came from a place of wanting to revitalize a very fractured and uncertain dance music scene and club culture that has changed so much all over the world for obvious reasons in the last 18 months,” band member Guy Lawrence said in a statement. “While piecing together initial ideas during the spring of 2021,...
Ian Brown has debuted a new music video to accompany his cover of Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Truths & Rights’, which arrived earlier this year. The video, which is directed by filmmaker Scully, sees the Stone Roses frontman’s vocals being played over six minutes of footage from A Touch of Zen – the 1971 movie from Chinese filmmaker King Hu.
There are several common pitfalls in lyric writing. Being conscious of these common mistakes and checking for them each time you write can greatly improve your lyric writing. Many of the people I mentor through SongTown say that they hear my voice in their head when they rewrite a song because I have pounded these concepts into them over time. So, let’s look at some of the things you should watch for.
We all have those inner voices that sometimes guide us down a darker path, but rather than trying to quell those tendencies, Shaman's Harvest decided to take a closer look at those times the dark passenger chimes in and gave it a voice, serving as the inspiration for their new song "Voices."
Revolver has teamed up with Every Time I Die for an exclusive vinyl variant of their new album Radical on "opaque turquoise" wax. There're only 350 copies available, so grab yours while you can!. Every Time I Die are finally in album mode. After a five-year gap since 2016's Low...
It's not every day that you hear about some remarkably talented music groups from rural locales, but Indiana-based rock band The Protest has broken the mold. They recently released a new single, "Show Up To The Showdown," and a music video to accompany the single. "Show Up To The Showdown" is also to be a track on the band's next upcoming EP, Death Stare, which will be released later this month, on August 27th.
Sometimes, a song doesn’t actually have to be happy to make a listener feel good. Whether it’s adrenaline-pumping instrumentation, a tiny detail that feels like a personal wink to you, a sense of nostalgia attached to it, or a particularly awesome memory from seeing it performed live, there are certain rock and metal tracks that – no matter what – will always cheer people up.
When we decided to ask the internet recently, ‘What is the scariest song that you have ever heard?’, we were met with quite the mixed response. Some smart-arses jokingly referred to tracks by the likes of Cliff Richard, Aqua, Celine Dion and Justin Bieber, while others took the question much more seriously (thank you – we appreciate you people), and revealed the horrors they experienced diving into rock and metal bands’ dark sides.
LORD OF THE LOST Presents Most Elaborate Music Video of Their Career for “Viva Vendetta”. LORD OF THE LOST released their new album, JUDAS, on July 2 – subsequently securing the band’s highest ever charting position at #2 on the German album charts. Even after this success, the Hamburg based band isn’t taking a break – following up with their most elaborate music video ever.
With an already-acclaimed acting career under his belt, Australia’s own Nicholas Hamilton has once again continued his burgeoning musical career, having offered up his debut EP, Pretty Young, just last week. Described as “a diary of my life up until this point”, the EP collects all of Hamilton’s previously-released singles,...
It was an overcast day at the graveside when we laid my wife’s mother down. The sky was the color of Quickrete. And it was hot. Grown men had sweat marks on the seats of their Sunday trousers. Ladies were fanning themselves. Welcome to a funeral in South Alabama at...
