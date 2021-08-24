Daniel K. Lentz
DALMATIA • Daniel K. Lentz, 72, of Dalmatia, died Aug. 16, 2021, at home. He was born Nov. 4, 1948, in Dalmatia, Pa., the son of the late Leslie and Martha (Messner) Lentz. Daniel was married to Judy Ann (Hetrick) Lentz for 39 years. He retired as an inspector from Brubaker Tool Co., Millersburg, after more than 30 years of service. He is survived by his son, Damon Lentz; son, Brian Lentz; three grandchildren, Jason, Zachary, and Graciana; a brother, Michael Lentz; and nieces, Stacy Hampton and Vicki Kintzer. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Lentz. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family requests that memorial donations may be made to St. Luke’s UCC, 2082 State Route 147, Dalmatia PA 17017. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location, is handling the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, go to min nichfuneral.com Paid by funeral home.www.sentinelnow.com
Comments / 0