Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Daniel K. Lentz

By Sentinel Staff
sentinelnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALMATIA • Daniel K. Lentz, 72, of Dalmatia, died Aug. 16, 2021, at home. He was born Nov. 4, 1948, in Dalmatia, Pa., the son of the late Leslie and Martha (Messner) Lentz. Daniel was married to Judy Ann (Hetrick) Lentz for 39 years. He retired as an inspector from Brubaker Tool Co., Millersburg, after more than 30 years of service. He is survived by his son, Damon Lentz; son, Brian Lentz; three grandchildren, Jason, Zachary, and Graciana; a brother, Michael Lentz; and nieces, Stacy Hampton and Vicki Kintzer. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Lentz. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family requests that memorial donations may be made to St. Luke’s UCC, 2082 State Route 147, Dalmatia PA 17017. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location, is handling the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, go to min nichfuneral.com Paid by funeral home.

www.sentinelnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dalmatia#Brubaker Tool Co#State Route 147#Dalmatia Pa 17017
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Hershey, PAthesunontheweb.com

Donna K. Hixon

Donna Knaub Hixon, 64, of the Village of Union Deposit, Hershey, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2021. Donna was the daughter of the late Elwood and Hazel Sipe, and is survived by her husband, Ronald Hixon, and three children, Nathaniel, Donovan and Laura, one step-son, Zachary, four grandchildren with a new one expected early next year, her sister, Pam Strange and her brother, David Sipe.
Hummelstown, PAthesunontheweb.com

Harold D. Chubb

Harold D. Chubb departed this earth on Monday, July 26, 2021 to be with his Savior, Jesus, at age 89. He was the son of the late Halley and Anna (Noll) Chubb. He married the love of his life, Nancy J. Hershey, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Gambier, OHMount Vernon News

Lynn Agapi-Gilligan

GAMBIER – There will be a celebration of the life of Lynn Agapi-Gilligan on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in our backyard at 401 Gaskin Ave., Gambier, at 5 p.m. To honor those who are immunocompromised as Lynn has been, we will hold the service outside. We ask you to wear a mask and if you are unvaccinated we ask you to keep a very safe distance. Please dress casually because we surely will. To those of you who have known Lynn,you already know that she was devoted, determined, compassionate, and fierce. Lynn was born to be a social worker and she graduated with a Masters of Social Work from the University of Louisville. She then spent the next 34 years of her life seeing to the needs of children, families, and survivors of domestic abuse. Lynn was the recipient of local and national awards for her work, but she was fulfilled by the victories of the people she served. Lynn was even more devoted to her family. She encouraged us to be the best people we can be – and she never let us forget it. Her loss leaves an immense hole in our lives. By her example we will try to fill it with kindness and love.
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Cleveland, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Juan Daniel Baires Mendoza

Juan Daniel Baires Mendoza, 55, of Cleveland, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Monday, August 23, 2021. He was born on Friday, March 25, 1966, in Sensuntepeque, El Salvador. Juan was preceded in death by his father, Pablo Mendoza and brother, Fidel Antonio Baires Mendoza. Left to cherish...
Dingess, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Kyle Daniel Conley

Kyle Daniel Conley, 35, of Dingess, WV, departed this life on August 25, 2021 at Logan Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Moss and Dora Conley. Kyle enjoyed hunting, riding 4-wheelers, fishing and refereeing ball games. In addition to his parents, those left to cherish...
Oak Harbor, OHpresspublications.com

Phyllis Louise Bensch

Phyllis Louise Bensch of Oak Harbor was called to her eternal rest on August 18, 2021, at her home at the age of 99. The daughter of Arnold and Esther (Hille) Krukemyer, she was born on July 2, 1922, on the family farm near Pemberville, Ohio. On June 27, 1946, she married Carl Bensch of Oak Harbor, who preceded her in death in 2016. They operated a grain farm west of Oak Harbor for nearly 50 years following their marriage.
Orange, OHCleveland Jewish News

Simon Daniel Claypool

Simon Daniel Claypool will become a bar mitzvah, Aug. 28, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Simon is the son of Rifka Claypool and Matthew Claypool of Orange, and the brother of Nathan, Leila and Miriam. He is the grandson of Carolann Cohen. Simon is also the grandson of the late Martin Cohen. Simon attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys baseball, art and cooking. For his mitzvah project, Simon is baking “Cookies for Cops” (and first responders).
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Chester Garrison

Chester Dean Garrison, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, died Aug. 18, 2021, at his work site. A memorial service is at noon Monday at John Stewart United Methodist Church with Pastor Johnny Phillips officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday before the service at the church.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Lebanon County, PAlebtown.com

Lebanon County real estate transfers (Aug. 1 to Aug. 15)

Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Kimberlee E. and Richard S. Linette, Candice M. Cordero to Brian R. and Erica L. Pluck for $269,900. Livingwater Properties to CQH Properties LLC for $584,000. 400 West Sheridan Avenue. Joseph S. and Karen M. Viozzi to Connor D....
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Anna R. Martinez

Anna Martinez born in Roswell, NM to her loving parents Gabriella and Eugene Rodriguez. Anna was the most caring, loving, warm hearted friend, mom, sister, aunt and grandma that anyone could ask for. She was the one we would go to if we needed advice, listening ear. Or just need someone to be there.
Sumter, SCItem

JOE LOUIS WATSON

SUMMERTON - Joe Louis Watson, 72, husband of Essie Brown Watson, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at McLeod Hospice House, Florence. He was born on Feb. 8, 1949, in Rimini, a son of Willie Henry Green and the late Mary Watson. Funeral services for Mr. Watson will be held...
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Charlene Denise McLean

SANFORD — Charlene Denise McLean, 48, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/03/21) at her home. Flowers are accepted through Wednesday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Sumter, SCItem

ELINDA GAIL HARRISON

Elinda Gail Harrison, 62, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Manning, a daughter of Andretta Houston Harrison and the late Joe Nathan Harrison. Funeral services for Miss Harrison will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday...
Bainbridge, GAblountcountian.com

John Alan Huggins

JOHN ALAN HUGGINS, 69, Bainbridge, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Worsley and Rev. Marty Anderson officiating. Interment followed at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with the men of the Kelley family serving as active pallbearers and members of Seekers […]
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy