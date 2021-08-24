HARRISBURG • Brenda Shappell Matter, 72, of Harrisburg, Pa., passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at her home, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. She was born Dec. 5, 1948. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Reed Shappell Schwalm; stepfather, Rahn Schwalm; and brother, Robin Shappell. She is survived by her sister, Marsha Shappell Rogers (husband Walter) of Florida; her daughter, Meghann Matter Connor (husband Shawn) of Harrisburg; and grand- children, Vivienne Connor and Cullen Connor. She was a graduate of Millersburg High School and worked as an administrative assistant within the hospitality industry in Harrisburg for much of her career. In her early days, she bowled her way to the Pennsylvania Women’s State Bowling competition. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Millersburg where she also participated in the choir and bell choir. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, from 6:30-8 p.m., with remarks at 7 p.m., at her daughter’s business, Studio 4 Showroom, 634 Lucknow Rd., Harrisburg PA 17110. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brenda’s honor to Caitlin’s Smiles, 3303 N. 6th St., Harrisburg PA 17110. (caitlins-smiles.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg. To share online condolences, visit Bitner Cares.com. Paid by funeral home.