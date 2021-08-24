DALMATIA • Michael N. Banach, age 69, of River Road, passed away Aug. 18, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Aug. 20, 1951, in Syracuse, N.Y., the son of the late Bernard and Alice (Niles) Banach. Michael had worked in the past for Upstate Medical Hospital and Wegman’s Egg Farm. He enjoyed fishing, golf and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He is survived by a son, David Oliver of New York; two grandchildren; two nieces and several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held at the family’s convenience. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location, is handling the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, go to min nichfuneral.com Paid by funeral home.