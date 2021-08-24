Cancel
Dorothy Emily Manz

By Sentinel Staff
sentinelnow.com
 8 days ago

HALIFAX • Dorothy Emily Manz, age 83, of Halifax, Pa., passed away at home with loved ones, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Halifax. She was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Danville, the daughter of [the late] Elvin Strayer Sr. and Sarah (Umstead) Strayer. Surviving family are: daughters, Shirley Schlegel (David) and Carol Caldwell (Anthony); son, Richard Reiss (Sheryl); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Elvin Strayer Jr. (Kathryn) and sister, Alma Bethel (James). Dorothy loved to cook, and she was known for her sticky buns. She also was known for her hugs, kisses and bright red lipstick. As well as a contagious, happy and humorous spirit that drew and touched all around her. She loved people and especially her grandchildren and her grand dogs. She assisted in disaster relief work in the Caribbean Islands and lastly in Mississippi with Hurricane Katrina. She also did volunteer work in Guyana, South America. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1960 and served many years as a full-time minister helping people to learn about the good news of God’s kingdom. Her loved ones are comforted by the Bible’s promise of a resurrection where they will be reunited with her on a paradise earth free of pain, suffering and death. Her memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Contact family for zoom information if you wish to attend. The family requests that memorial donations may be made to jw.org Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral establishment, handled the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, go to min nichfuneral.com Paid by funeral home.

