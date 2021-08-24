Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Elaine Julia Henninger

By Sentinel Staff
sentinelnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHVILLE • Elaine Julia Henninger, 40, passed into glorious eternity Aug. 16, 2021. The Lord called her home in her sleep. She was born July 24, 1981, to the late Russell and Nell Henninger of Elizabethville, Pa. She graduated from Upper Dauphin Area High School in 2000 and then attended Red Rock Job Corp for clerical training. She is survived by sons, Riley and Jaxson; her sisters, Erica wife of Stephen Snesavage of Williams-town, Emily wife of Mark Seltzer of Mechanicsburg, and her twin sister Elizabeth Henninger of Elizabethville; as well as many nieces and nephews, an aunt and cousins. She will be missed by many and loved always. Her wishes for cremation are being carried out by her family. A memorial service will be planned and announced in the near future. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd., Elizabethville, a Minnich Funeral establishment, handled the arrangements. To sign the online register book, visit minnichfuneral.com Paid by funeral home.

www.sentinelnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Elizabethville#Red Rock Job Corp#Elizabethville#Minnich Funeral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Hershey, PAthesunontheweb.com

Donna K. Hixon

Donna Knaub Hixon, 64, of the Village of Union Deposit, Hershey, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2021. Donna was the daughter of the late Elwood and Hazel Sipe, and is survived by her husband, Ronald Hixon, and three children, Nathaniel, Donovan and Laura, one step-son, Zachary, four grandchildren with a new one expected early next year, her sister, Pam Strange and her brother, David Sipe.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Anna R. Martinez

Anna Martinez born in Roswell, NM to her loving parents Gabriella and Eugene Rodriguez. Anna was the most caring, loving, warm hearted friend, mom, sister, aunt and grandma that anyone could ask for. She was the one we would go to if we needed advice, listening ear. Or just need someone to be there.
Gambier, OHMount Vernon News

Lynn Agapi-Gilligan

GAMBIER – There will be a celebration of the life of Lynn Agapi-Gilligan on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in our backyard at 401 Gaskin Ave., Gambier, at 5 p.m. To honor those who are immunocompromised as Lynn has been, we will hold the service outside. We ask you to wear a mask and if you are unvaccinated we ask you to keep a very safe distance. Please dress casually because we surely will. To those of you who have known Lynn,you already know that she was devoted, determined, compassionate, and fierce. Lynn was born to be a social worker and she graduated with a Masters of Social Work from the University of Louisville. She then spent the next 34 years of her life seeing to the needs of children, families, and survivors of domestic abuse. Lynn was the recipient of local and national awards for her work, but she was fulfilled by the victories of the people she served. Lynn was even more devoted to her family. She encouraged us to be the best people we can be – and she never let us forget it. Her loss leaves an immense hole in our lives. By her example we will try to fill it with kindness and love.
Mentone, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

Kay Duff, 91

Catherine Agnes (Kay) Duff, 91, died peacefully in her home in Forest Park on Aug. 12, 2021, following a bout with cancer that was discovered only months ago. Prior to that, she was sharp as a tack, and as healthy as one could be at her age. Born on Oct....
Oak Harbor, OHpresspublications.com

Phyllis Louise Bensch

Phyllis Louise Bensch of Oak Harbor was called to her eternal rest on August 18, 2021, at her home at the age of 99. The daughter of Arnold and Esther (Hille) Krukemyer, she was born on July 2, 1922, on the family farm near Pemberville, Ohio. On June 27, 1946, she married Carl Bensch of Oak Harbor, who preceded her in death in 2016. They operated a grain farm west of Oak Harbor for nearly 50 years following their marriage.
West Branch, MIogemawherald.com

Judith Ann Klemetti

Judith Ann Klemetti, age 77, died on Sunday August 8, 2021. She was the daughter of Neoma Norton Reid of West Branch, MI. Judy was born October 21, 1943, and grew up in West Branch, MI, where she graduated with the Ogemaw Class of 1961. She loved traveling with her...
Franklin, PAexplore venango

Tammy Lynn Madden

Tammy Lynn Madden, 53, of Franklin, passed away Saturday August 21, 2021 after an extended illness. Born April 11, 1968 in La Mirada, CA., she was the daughter of Linda Weller and the late Alan Walker. Tammy was a graduate of Compton High School. She was married on April 8,...
Obituariessentinelnow.com

Joseph Francis Alutius Jr.

May 7, 1931~ July 28, 2021 Memorial services for Joseph F. Alutius Jr. of Tower City, who passed away July 28, 2021, will be held Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. For more information, visit dimon funeralhome.com.
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Jodi Addison-Taylor

Mrs. Jodi Addison-Taylor, Delta #178, 50, of Cottageville, entered into eternal rest Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021 at Colleton Medical Center. Born August 29, 1970 in Walterboro, she was the daughter of the late Reginald H. Addison and Lynder Reeves Addison. Jodi retired as a Lieutenant from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. She was a member of Maple Cane Baptist Church, where she had worked with the youth group. She had also worked with the Colleton County Coroner’s Office. She had also owned and operated “Kids Zone” Daycare in Cottageville.
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Marianna, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Bonnie Dilmore

Bonnie Dilmore, 77, of Marianna, Florida died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Bethany, MObethanyclipper.com

LaRae Read 1945-2021

Bethany, MO: LaRae Read, 75, Bethany, MO passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 14, 1945 in Trenton, Missouri the daughter of Ray and Lura (Powell) Ellis. She grew up in and around Melbourne and Gilman City and then moved to Bethany in 1998.
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Kitty Hawk, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Judy Christine Roughton

Kitty Hawk – Judy Christine Hildebrand Roughton passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021 at the age of 65. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert W. Hildebrand and Helen Garafola Hildebrand, and sisters Marcy Lee Hildebrand and Kathleen Hildebrand. She is survived by her partner, Ray Townsend; and her siblings, Mary Auth, Jeannie C. Prew, Richard Hildebrand, and Robert Hildebrand.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Timothy J. Donahue

Timothy J. Donahue, age 37, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021. Timothy was born in Newport to Timothy and Marie (Mahoney) Donahue. Timothy attended Rogers High School where he was a talented athlete and worked most recently as a painter and carpenter. He enjoyed the beach, spending time with his close group of friends, watching football with his family, and raising his beloved dog, Mooch.
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.

Comments / 0

Community Policy