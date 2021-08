The Cardinals and long-time catcher Yadier Molina have agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season, the club announced on Tuesday. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, the one-year pact will be worth $10 million, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. Multiple reports in recent weeks had indicated that talks between the two sides were ongoing, so the news Tuesday isn't a shock. The deal ensures Molina will stay with the Cardinals through his age-39 season, and 2022 will be his 19th MLB season.