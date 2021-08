Conference power rankings entering Week 1 of the college football season. The SEC stays the king but is the Big Ten or ACC the No. 2 conference?. The college football landscape changed during the offseason. Oklahoma and Texas officially put in the paperwork to leave the Big 12 Conference to bolster the SEC. It will make the SEC an even bigger powerhouse than it already is, but that doesn’t take effect until the 2026 season. For now, we watch the chaos erupt between the conferences as they deal with students getting sponsorship deals for the first time and possibly one of the last years with a four-team playoff.