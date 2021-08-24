Cancel
Obituaries

Obituary: Janet Ann Garner

By Community Contributor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Ann Garner, 60, departed this life on August 13, 2021. A native of Kenner, LA and resident of Portland, TN. She is preceded in death by James L. Garner (father), Alice M. Montblanc Garner (mother), Gregory J. Garner (brother). Left to cherish her memory from her previous marriage to...

Obituaries
Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
‘The Waltons’ John-Boy is Proud Father of 7 kids, Including Triplets

“The Waltons” actor Richard Thomas who is popularly known as John-Boy is now a proud father of 7 children. Among them, three are his triplet daughters. The actor has been in Hollywood films for quite some time now. But, his project ‘The Waltons’ stands out from the rest and in addition, it has a lot of similarities with Richard’s real life too.
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Former Ms. Black Texas, Nicole Barrett, dies

Talk show host, business- woman, and former Ms. Black Texas Nicole Barrett transitioned on August 10, after suffering an aneurysm. A popular media personality, Nicole honed her skills as a journalist, reporting for then Elite News. She then went on to host “The Nicole Barrett Show,” a fresh, bold and entertaining radio show that ranked #5 in the Dallas/Ft Worth market. Her attention to detail and probing interviews propelled the show to higher heights when in 2014 the show made its television debut on KTXD-TV; featuring several icons, including actors Diahann Carroll, Larry Hagman and Debbie Reynolds, just to name a few.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Anna R. Martinez

Anna Martinez born in Roswell, NM to her loving parents Gabriella and Eugene Rodriguez. Anna was the most caring, loving, warm hearted friend, mom, sister, aunt and grandma that anyone could ask for. She was the one we would go to if we needed advice, listening ear. Or just need someone to be there.
Donna Mae Caudle

Donna Mae Caudle, entered into the kingdom of God on August 17, 2021. She was greeted there by her sweet sister, Marilyn, her lovable brother, Alan, her Mama and Daddy, her dear nephew, Larry, and her precious granddaughter, Donieta Billings. And more. She left 6 dear children, the great love of her life, Gene Caudle, and over 60descendants, 2 brothers, Bruce, and Floyd Milsten, and 2 sisters, Sharon Conwell and Gloria Defries. She was so loved and will be so missed! A celebration of Donna’s life will be 1:00pm Thursday, August 26th at the A.F. Crow& Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the funeral home. A.F. Crow is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Caudle. Please share your condolence with the family atwww.crowfuneralhome.com<http://www.crowfuneralhome.com>. All those who wish to honor and remember Donna at the visitation or celebration. The family request that a mask or other appropriate facial covering be worn and practice physical distancing. For those not able to attend the celebration, the service for Donna will be livestreamed 1:00 pm Thursday, August 26th , where family and friends may visitwww.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.
Oak Harbor, OHpresspublications.com

Phyllis Louise Bensch

Phyllis Louise Bensch of Oak Harbor was called to her eternal rest on August 18, 2021, at her home at the age of 99. The daughter of Arnold and Esther (Hille) Krukemyer, she was born on July 2, 1922, on the family farm near Pemberville, Ohio. On June 27, 1946, she married Carl Bensch of Oak Harbor, who preceded her in death in 2016. They operated a grain farm west of Oak Harbor for nearly 50 years following their marriage.
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

Kay Duff, 91

Catherine Agnes (Kay) Duff, 91, died peacefully in her home in Forest Park on Aug. 12, 2021, following a bout with cancer that was discovered only months ago. Prior to that, she was sharp as a tack, and as healthy as one could be at her age. Born on Oct....
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Tooele, UTtooeleonline.com

Mary Jo Alexander

Mary Jo was born at the Smeltermen’s Hospital in Tooele, Utah, in 1950, to Mary Grace and George St. Clair Jackson. She was raised in Tooele and attended Harris Elementary, Tooele Junior High, Tooele Ninth Grade School (which only existed for one year) and Tooele High School. She was in the Mixed Chorus, was a Sha-Ronn, and loved performing in high school musical reviews. She was a four-year seminary graduate and at 16 was the ward organist. She took dance lessons from Dorothy Searle and piano and organ lessons from Dan Whitehouse. She walked to the public library every week and enjoyed reading.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Charlene Denise McLean

SANFORD — Charlene Denise McLean, 48, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/03/21) at her home. Flowers are accepted through Wednesday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

James Barker, 95

James William Barker, 95, died on Aug. 5, 2021. Born on June 14, 1926, in Oak Park Hospital to William Russell Barker and Mary Wilhelmina Heidelbach, he was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Forest Park and attended elementary school there as did his future wife, one grade behind him. She wasn’t on his radar then. He graduated from Proviso East High School in 1944 and promptly enlisted in the Navy, figuring he’d have a bunk to sleep in. He served through World War II on the West Coast. Although he felt he didn’t deserve credit for serving in the war because he never fired a gun, he served honorably.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Janice Allman

Janice “J” Allman, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 28th, 2021. She was born on March 20th, 1957 in North Dakota to her parents, Homer and Deloris (Jacobs) Danduran. Janice graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1975, and later studied art in junior college. She met her husband, Mark, while working part-time at a night-shift job in 1976. At that job, she would keep throwing bean bags at him to get his attention. Mark was told many times that she told her friends, “I am going to marry that man”. They dated for approximately three years before getting married on March 22nd of 1980. In 1987, they added to their family a wonderful daughter, Carly.

