Farmington, NM

Hot dog eating contest raises more than $2,700 for Special Olympics

By Morgan Mitchell Herald staff writer
Durango Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON – After being canceled for two years because of COVID-19, the Special Olympics State Games Four Corners Invitational returned last week to Farmington. The games included everything from golf to softball and other outdoor sports, said Deborah Lisenbee with Special Olympics Area 1. She added that normally the games would include swimming as well, however, Special Olympics Area 1 in New Mexico decided to stick to outdoor sports. Still, she said being back was a joy.

