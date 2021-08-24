Cancel
Hanover, VA

Lot 20 Pleasant Level Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOME IS NOT BUILT. Purchaser may still select structural and design options! This Chatham floorplan welcomes you with a flex room that would make a wonderful formal dining room, home office or playroom. The chef's kitchen boasts a large center island, granite counters and walk-in pantry. It overlooks the dining area and spacious family room. A private study can be chosen as a 1st floor guest bedroom. The owner's suite is found on the 2nd floor and has 2 WICs, and private bath and plenty of storage. 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry completes the tour. Plan offers morning room, basement and finished 3rd floor options. Giles is ideally located to nearby conveniences and just minutes from 295, 95, & 64, Downtown Richmond and Short Pump. In addition to its central location and natural beauty, Giles will feature a $3 million dollar amenity complex which will include a clubhouse and resort-style pool with indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, a treehouse playground, a zip-line, 2 stocked fishing ponds, walking trails and more!(HOME IS NOT BUILT - Photos & visual tour are from builder's library and shown as an examples only. Colors, features and options will vary).

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

