We’re all sick of the chip shortage by now. It’s severely affected both the new and used car market, and that’s just a start. Moreover, the shortages have spread to other industries. You can’t get a computer graphics card right now for the same reason you can’t get a Ford Bronco. Unfortunately, you won’t be getting that PS5 anytime soon either. The resale markets are insane for just about anything that uses electricity right now. So, that begs the question: when will all this finally stop?