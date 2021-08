For better or worse, Yadier Molina will be back for another season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The career and path that has kept Yadier Molina in a St. Louis Cardinals jersey for his 18-year career in MLB has been well-documented by many sites and with differing opinions. In this neck of the woods, you’ll rarely find a fan who doesn’t know his name and who doesn’t think he’ll end up with a statue in front of Busch Stadium.