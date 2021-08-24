Cancel
Former University City parking enforcer charged with impersonating police officer

By Erin Heffernan
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY CITY — A former University City parking enforcement worker is accused of impersonating a police officer and using his city vehicle to pull over an ex-girlfriend. Simcha Fremerman, 21, of St. Charles County, was charged Tuesday in St. Louis County with misdemeanor counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon, stalking and domestic assault.

