Judge: City not liable in killing of off-duty police officer by another officer

ST. LOUIS — The city is not liable in the death of a police officer killed during a Russian roulette-style game with another officer, a St. Louis judge has ruled. On Aug. 17 Judge Joan Moriarty dismissed the city from a lawsuit that held the city responsible for the death of Katlyn Alix, the 24-year-old police officer who was killed in January of 2019 when fellow officer Nathaniel Hendren pointed his personal weapon at her and pulled the trigger.