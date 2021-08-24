Cancel
Judge: City not liable in killing of off-duty police officer by another officer

By Rachel Rice
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — The city is not liable in the death of a police officer killed during a Russian roulette-style game with another officer, a St. Louis judge has ruled. On Aug. 17 Judge Joan Moriarty dismissed the city from a lawsuit that held the city responsible for the death of Katlyn Alix, the 24-year-old police officer who was killed in January of 2019 when fellow officer Nathaniel Hendren pointed his personal weapon at her and pulled the trigger.

