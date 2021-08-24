Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Returning to work? Here are 15 products to help you settle back in

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Let’s be honest: working from home can be great. More flexibility, loungewear, and snuggles from your pet whenever you want. But, come autumn, more and more businesses will be opening their doors back up for their employees to use. Whether your return-to-office plan is required or by choice, it’s going to take a bit of time to get used to being at the office IRL again.

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Product Reviews#Security Camera#Design#Commuting#Reviewed#Irl#Wfh#Sill#Hellofresh
Related
HuffingtonPost

10 Cooling Products That'll Help You Sleep When It's Unbearably Hot

June 2021 was the hottest June in history. Death Valley, California hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit , just 4 degrees shy of the hottest temperature ever recorded on earth. Hot temperatures like these (thanks to climate change) can affect a host of factors that contribute to your overall health ― including your sleep cycle. In order to get your best night’s rest, sleep experts say your bedroom should be around 67 degrees. So how are we supposed to achieve that in all of this heat ― especially if we don’t have air conditioning or don’t want exceedingly high electric bills?
AmazonPosted by
BobVila

Retiring? These 20 Essential Products Will Help You Take It Easy at Home

If you’re retiring, congratulations! You’ve worked hard all of your life, and now’s the time to relax and ease into a less stressful pace. To help you enjoy this new phase to the fullest, we’ve gathered a list of must-have items that will enrich your everyday life and help keep you healthy and happy. Even if retirement is still far in the distance, you’ve come to the right place: It’s always a good idea to plan ahead, and in the meantime, these are great gifts to buy your favorite retirees.
AOL Corp

This dishwasher magnet is your secret weapon for staying tidy — and it's on sale for $7 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sometimes it's the little things that add or detract to your household harmony; the myriad little tasks and annoyances that come with living with others. Like having to constantly remind your family members to remember to load or unload the dishwasher. It's easy to forget sometimes that this appliance was designed to make your life easier! Well, here's one simple but kind of genius way to make that peeve a thing of the past. KitchenTour’s magnet (which is selling ultrafast on Amazon right now) does all the remembering for you. Just stick the magnet on your washer and swipe to indicate whether the contents inside are dirty or clean. That bright red “dirty” sign is certainly one way to guilt children into pitching in with the dishes!
Posted by
CBS News

These 5 standing desks will level up any home office space… literally

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Sedentary behavior -- including sitting too long -- can be hazardous to your health. According to research, inactivity increases chances...
wiltonbulletin.com

Learning Video Production Can Help You Scale Your Business

If there's one thing consumers want more of in 2021, it's video. Sixty-six percent of people would rather watch a short video about a product or service over reading something, and 68 percent of them will watch a video in full if it's under a minute long. For entrepreneurs, that's important to note, because video drives more engagement than any other type of content on platforms like Instagram. So what are you waiting for? We know video works, it's time you learn how video marketing can help your business.
reviewed.com

10 stylish ways to carry your vaccine card wherever you go

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Some cities—like New York and New Orleans—now require proof of vaccination for indoor dining and events, which means your COVID vaccine card can feel as valuable as your driver’s license or passport. But carrying around that flimsy paper record sans protection can feel risky, and experts advise against laminating vaccination cards as it prevents them being marked for future booster shots.
indy100.com

Do you have stress flying? Here are ways to help reduce the feeling

In the midst of the summertime, family trips are becoming more common, which means more flying. With the availability of the Covid-19 vaccination, more individuals are relying on air travel to go long distances in a short amount of time. And being in an airport can be stressful, especially if...
Posted by
The Independent

‘The people go, the people come back’: How to help your dog adjust as you return to the office

During a pandemic that upended life as we knew it, brought constant bouts of worry, and forced us into social isolation, our pets have been a lifeline. Touch-starved and lonely during three national lockdowns and a year of social restrictions, more than three million households in the UK adopted a new pet, boosting the number of family dogs to 12 million. One study, led by researchers at the University of York and the University College London, found a positive link between pet ownership and a reduction in the deterioration of mental health as well as a smaller increase in loneliness...
ShoppingDetroit Free Press

Save up to 70% on furniture and home essentials at the Overstock End of Summer Sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The end of summer can be pretty bittersweet, what with beautiful 80-degree days dwindling and long work days rearing back up. Thanks to Overstock, though, it’s a time to celebrate, too! After all, each and every year, the discount online retailer hosts its End of Summer Sale and, good news, it’s officially here!
reviewed.com

Get a comforter for as low as $24 during the Bed Bath & Beyond comforter sale

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With so much focus on fitness, health and wellness these days, one aspect that many people forget to consider along with exercise and nutrition is a good night's sleep. A critical tool for a restful night is a great bed set-up, which includes not only a comfortable mattress and pillows but also a comforter that will keep you warm and toasty (or cool and relaxed, depending on your preference). You can snag one right now from Bed Bath and Beyond's comforter sale, which sees some comforters going for as low as $23.99, a fraction of what a high-quality comforter usually sells for.
Interior DesignThrive Global

How You Can Transform Your Bedroom Into A Productive Working Den

Many bedrooms are reserved for sleeping and resting only. However, as we are locked in for almost two years due to the pandemic, we found ourselves transitioning to a work-from-home (WFH) setup. While some choose to convert their kitchens or create a home office to work in, those who have limited space need to become resourceful and use what they already have. Converting your bedroom into a functional and productive working den may not be the top choice for most, but it is still a common hack for WFH workers.
Lifestylereviewed.com

Save $200 off the Saatva mattress our readers are obsessed with

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Looking to get a better night's sleep? If your mattress has seen better days, we have good news: Tons of mattress brands have been releasing their Labor Day deals early, and one of our reader's favorites, Saatva, is offering serious savings on a new sleep set-up.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

11 Secrets To Help You Succeed In Work And Life

When starting any job, think about the risks and take it bravely. Remember you can do whatever you want. Don’t let people tell you, you’re not smart enough… It’s too hard… it’s a crazy idea… no one has ever done that. Your life is your own decision, so if you only stop at thoughts, success will never come. Principles, beliefs and perseverance will help you dare to do what you want. “If you don’t build your own dreams, someone else will hire you to build theirs.” Don’t let your dreams fade with time. Take action as soon as you have plans and remember to set yourself the principles in life, with perseverance and high determination so that at the end of the work, whether you succeed or fail, you have no regrets. .
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

SmartSlydr sliding door & window automation gadget makes them smart in a matter of minutes

Add even more smarts to your home with the SmartSlydr sliding door & window automation gadget. This motorized robotic system works with existing sliding doors and windows to make them intelligent in minutes! You don’t need any special tools to install it and can easily do it yourself in no time. Use the smartphone app, button, or a voice assistant to easily open or close your doors or windows. In fact, the SmartSlydr works with Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Furthermore, this gadget keeps your doors and windows locked, and you can set timers to open and close them automatically. Moreover, you can use PetPass to let your pet go in and out on their own. You can adjust it through the app, determining when the door will open for your furry friend and how long it will remain open. For overall convenience, this gadget is great for any home.
Posted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Posted by
UPI News

Man finds $130,000 taped to bottom of used fridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom. Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Home & GardenPosted by
EatThis

Your Bedroom Can Make You Sick If You're Not Cleaning This, Say Experts

On average, Americans spend half our lives in our bedrooms. So it's important to make the most of it. A dirty bedroom can compromise your health, triggering allergy and asthma symptoms and preventing a good night's sleep, which is crucial to overall health and lowering your risk of chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to cancer. So Eat This, Not That! Health consulted the experts on how—and how often—you should clean your bedroom to make it the healthy haven you deserve. Read on, and to ensure your health Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy