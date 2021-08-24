Cancel
Pleasantville, NJ

Pleasantville schools to host family carnival and resource fair Wednesday

By Claire Lowe
Atlantic City Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASANTVILLE — The community is invited to a family carnival and resource fair hosted by the local school district Wednesday. “Our village carnival Resource Fair is intended to inform students, parents and the public of the many services available to them throughout the county,” Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee said. “It will take a village to strengthen our district and community. Pleasantville School District is at the center of the village, and we will do our part to empower, educate and ensure our families have all the needed tools at their disposal to close many gaps seen often in minority communities.”

