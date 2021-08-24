Texas Rangers
Yang was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. With Jonah Heim (undisclosed) and Drew Anderson (undisclosed) landing on the COVID-19 IL, Yang is joined by Ryan Dorow as replacement players on the active roster. Yang posted a 5.59 ERA and across eight appearances (four starts) with Texas before being DFA'd and clearing waivers in late June. He could be a candidate to start later this week, with Spencer Howard also expected to be placed on the COVID-19 list in the coming days.www.cbssports.com
