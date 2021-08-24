Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Texas Rangers

By RotoWire
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Yang was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. With Jonah Heim (undisclosed) and Drew Anderson (undisclosed) landing on the COVID-19 IL, Yang is joined by Ryan Dorow as replacement players on the active roster. Yang posted a 5.59 ERA and across eight appearances (four starts) with Texas before being DFA'd and clearing waivers in late June. He could be a candidate to start later this week, with Spencer Howard also expected to be placed on the COVID-19 list in the coming days.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Kolby Allard
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Kohei Arihara
Person
Ty France
Person
Jordan Lyles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Triple A Round Rock#Dfa#Era#K Bb#Angels#Yankees#Babip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers to get first look at Joey Gallo trade return

The Texas Rangers were universally panned for their return for Joey Gallo. The New York Yankees did not part with any of their top prospects, sending a package of A-ball players and a Triple-A arm to Texas for the powerful slugger. However, as is the case with any trade involving prospects, the full return will not be known for years.
MLBGainesville.com

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (65-56) have taken the first two games of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers (42-78) with the finale's first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Park. Let's analyze the lines around the Mariners vs. Rangersodds with MLB picks and predictions. Mariners RHP Chris...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Texas Rangers farm system is finally earning some respect

Respect has been hard to come by for the Texas Rangers‘ minor league pipeline. At the beginning of the season, many of the major experts and prospect sites had the system ranked below average, providing a dim outlook for the future. The organization’s minor league ranks had always been deep,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers: 2 prospects who should be taken in September roster expansion

As the 2021 regular season reaches its twilight, the Texas Rangers have an opportunity in front of them: more experimentation. The year has boasted numerous out-of-left-field (pun intended) surprises that fans can latch onto as symbols of hope: Adolis Garcia turning into a powerful, versatile player, Isiah Kiner-Falefa establishing himself as a defensive ace, and even somber departures of fan favorites like Kyle Gibson and Joey Gallo have hauled in gobs of prospects that Texas is giving the reigns of the future to.
MLBDallas News

Texas Rangers release 2022 spring training schedule in Arizona

The Texas Rangers will play 32 spring training games next year, including 30 Cactus League contests, the team announced Wednesday as Major League Baseball released the complete 2022 spring schedule. Texas’ 30-game Arizona schedule features 16 games at Surprise Stadium for the 20th spring that the Rangers have trained in...
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers: 3 players who have something to prove down the stretch

Apr 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara (35) reacts as catcher Jonah Heim (28) walks to the mound in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. The home stretch of the 2021 season doesn’t...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Texas Rangers power past the Cleveland Indians, 7-3

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Texas Rangers arrived in Cleveland for the first time in more than two years with the worst record in the big leagues since the All-Star break and a COVID-19 outbreak that put five of their players on the injured list in the last five days. Tuesday...
Gwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College pitcher Adam McKillican signs with Texas Rangers

Success in this summer’s professional-level Frontier League has created an opportunity for former Georgia Gwinnett College baseball pitcher Adam McKillican to sign a free agent contract with Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers. Georgia Gwinnett College has had 13 players sign an MLB contract, including nine players being drafted. Seven former...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers: The Joey Gallo trade is about to start paying off

It’s only going to take one month for the Texas Rangers to start receiving a return on their Yankees’ farm system investment. Fans will reluctantly remember the trade deadline in late July, when the Texas Rangers dealt fan favorite outfielder Joey Gallo to the Bronx for four prospects: SS Josh Smith, SS Ezequiel Duran, 2B/OF Trevor Hauver and RHP Glenn Otto. All four prospects reside within the organization’s top 30 rankings.
MLBLone Star Ball

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Series Preview

The Rangers are back home for a quick six game home stand, starting with a weekend series against the in-state rivals, the Houston Astros. Much could be said on if rivalries really matter when the teams aren’t evenly matched however, the Rangers can play spoiler. Houston currently holds the lead in the American League West, up 5.5 games over the Oakland A’s who are currently on a five game losing streak. The A’s are currently playing the red hot Yankees for a four game series and if they can’t manage a win against them, the next best thing would be for the Rangers to hold Houston with the lead they have and not let them extend it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy