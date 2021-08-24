Giants' Quincy Wilson placed on IR after interception vs. Browns
Creating a preseason turnover on defense is usually a good way to make the team. The last two Giants to head down that path have had very different results, however. Quincy Wilson, who had an interception Sunday against the Browns, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday as the Giants trimmed their active roster from 85 to 80 by the 4 p.m. deadline. The fifth-year safety injured his ankle in the game after his big play.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0