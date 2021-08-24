Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Quincy Wilson placed on IR after interception vs. Browns

By Newsday
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating a preseason turnover on defense is usually a good way to make the team. The last two Giants to head down that path have had very different results, however. Quincy Wilson, who had an interception Sunday against the Browns, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday as the Giants trimmed their active roster from 85 to 80 by the 4 p.m. deadline. The fifth-year safety injured his ankle in the game after his big play.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Browns#American Football#Ir#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBig Blue View

Giants at Browns: ‘Things I think’ after Giants fall to Browns

Here are a few ‘things I think’ after the New York Giants 17-13 preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. There has been a great deal of worry in Giants Nation about the team’s pass rush, especially from the edge. Well, Lorenzo Carter didn’t play on Sunday but reports were that Carter was dominant throughout the joint practices.
NFLwach.com

Former Gamecock TJ Brunson placed on IR by NY Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Second-year linebacker TJ Brunson and defensive back Joshua Kalu sustained major injuries during the New York Giants’ preseason loss to the Jets. The team announced Sunday that Brunson tore the ACL in his left knee. The South Carolina product who was drafted in the seventh...
NFLNBC Sports

Giants place T.J. Brunson, Kyle Murphy, Joshua Kalu on IR

The Giants have made a few roster moves after three players suffered significant injuries during the first preseason game. Linebacker T.J. Brunson, guard Kyle Murphy, and safety Joshua Kalu have all been placed on injured reserve. Brunson tore his ACL and will be out for the entire season. A was...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Browns: 6 things to watch

After a week of joint practices, the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns will square off in Week 2 of the preseason on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT. With another cutdown day looming, the pressure is on several players to perform. There is also pressure on some of the starters — assuming they play — to take a step in the right direction.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants’ Joe Judge: No decision on playing starters Sunday vs. Browns

New York Giants coach Joe Judge was non-committal on Friday regarding whether or not starters would play Sunday vs. the Cleveland Browns in the second game of the preseason. With the exception of the offensive line and a few other players, front-line Giants did not participate in the preseason opener last Saturday against the New York Jets.
NFLUSA Today

See it: After practice ends, Browns leave and Giants run

The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns conducted their first of two joints practices on Thursday and things went off without incident. There was a little jawing back-and-forth at times but while many other teams around the league were fighting, both the Giants and Cleveland kept their cool. Highlights from...
NFLDawgs By Nature

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Half Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Giants! We will have game threads running for each half and a post-game thread, so be sure to participate in the discussions. Television: NFL Network & WEWS - Tom McCarthy, Joe Thomas. Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5...
NFLbrownsnation.com

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs Giants Preseason Game

The Cleveland Browns welcomed the New York Giants for joint practice sessions this week. Practicing against another team has its merits. Players are not as likely to hold back from embarrassing an opponent from a different locker room. But it is the week-ending preseason game between these two teams that...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Giants with the most to gain vs. Browns

Following two days of joint practices, the New York Giants will face off against the Cleveland Browns in their second exhibition game of 2021 this Sunday. The game, similar to the first week of the preseason, is unlikely to feature many starters but there will be a few. There will also be several role players being evaluated for depth positions.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Corey Clement among NY Giants with most to gain vs. Cleveland Browns

Which players could strengthen their chances of making the NY Giants roster the most, with a strong performance against the Browns in Week 2 of the NFL preseason?. The NY Giants will take another step closer to the regular season opener, when they visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the NFL preseason Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
NFLPosted by
New York Sports Nation

Get Ready for Giants vs. Browns with a Wild 2008 Matchup that Had It All

I said last week that the Giants vs. Jets 2010 classic doesn’t get much better for a preseason game, well this game gives it a run for its money. The defending Super Bowl Champion Giants were able to hold off the Browns 37-34, but not after a wild showing. This game featured a hat trick from Dominick Hixon of the Giants, a blocked punt for a safety, a scoop and score, a pick six, a difficult contested touchdown catch, and a double digit comeback. If the Giants and Browns give us half of that Sunday, fans will be happy.
NFLwmleader.com

Strong Giants showing vs. Browns comes even with key players out

BEREA, Ohio — Players, and especially coaches, usually insist the focus should be on who is on the field, rather than who is not. Even when it is oh, so tempting to obsess about who is not there, but soon might be. After the Giants put together an impressive red-zone...
NFLgiants.com

Instant Analysis: Takeaways from Giants vs. Browns

AT A GLANCE: The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns met for two joint practices in Berea, Ohio leading up to Sunday's preseason game. The first units saw extensive reps against each other over the course of those two days, leading head coaches Joe Judge and Kevin Stefanski to sit their starters for the game, which ended in a 17-13 victory for the Browns over the Giants.
NFLYardbarker

New York Giants to Sit Most of Their Starters in Game vs. Browns

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has made his decision regarding player deployment in Sunday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, and as was the case last week, the majority of the starters will sit. Judge's decision comes based on the quality of work individual players were able to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Malik McDowell set for NFL debut vs. Giants

Malik McDowell was once an elite prospect but his career was derailed by injuries and off-field concerns. Now, he’s set to make his debut with the Cleveland Browns. While playing at Michigan State, Malik McDowell was seen as a “can’t miss” prospect. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive tackle had elite size, speed, power, and agility — but so far, he’s been an enigma.
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

Browns hang on late, complete productive week with preseason win vs. Giants

With most of their starters on the sidelines for the second consecutive preseason game, the Browns used some timely second-half points and several key defensive stops to defeat the New York Giants, who completed two joint practices with the Browns before Sunday's final meeting at FirstEnergy Stadium. Baker Mayfield, Nick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy