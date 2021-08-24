Giants' Quincy Wilson placed on IR after interception vs. Browns

I said last week that the Giants vs. Jets 2010 classic doesn’t get much better for a preseason game, well this game gives it a run for its money. The defending Super Bowl Champion Giants were able to hold off the Browns 37-34, but not after a wild showing. This game featured a hat trick from Dominick Hixon of the Giants, a blocked punt for a safety, a scoop and score, a pick six, a difficult contested touchdown catch, and a double digit comeback. If the Giants and Browns give us half of that Sunday, fans will be happy.