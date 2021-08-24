Cancel
Aberdeen, SD

Aberdeen City Council reviews medical cannabis ordinance that defines where dispensaries could be located

Aberdeen News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aberdeen City Council got its first look at a proposed ordinance pertaining to medical cannabis establishments within the city limits. The council reviewed the proposed ordinance during a work session Monday afternoon prior to the regular city council meeting. While members of the council shared their thoughts on details of the ordinance, one amendment was made and a second work session was set for Monday at 5:30 p.m.

