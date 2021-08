NANJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The city of Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu Province reported no new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday. This was the first time that the city with a population of more than 9.3 million saw no new cases since new cluster infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few airport cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during routine testing.