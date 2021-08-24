Texas Rangers

The Rangers are back home for a quick six game home stand, starting with a weekend series against the in-state rivals, the Houston Astros. Much could be said on if rivalries really matter when the teams aren’t evenly matched however, the Rangers can play spoiler. Houston currently holds the lead in the American League West, up 5.5 games over the Oakland A’s who are currently on a five game losing streak. The A’s are currently playing the red hot Yankees for a four game series and if they can’t manage a win against them, the next best thing would be for the Rangers to hold Houston with the lead they have and not let them extend it.