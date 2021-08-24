Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Texas Rangers

By RotoWire
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Dorow was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. With Jonah Heim (undisclosed) and Drew Anderson (undisclosed) being placed on the COVID-19 IL, Dorow and Hyeon-Jong Yang join the active roster as replacement players. It marks Dorow's first career trip to the majors, and given that he's slashed just .210/.305/.359 at Round Rock, he's likely to simply provide infield depth in the coming days.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers#Mlb#Baseball#Triple A Round Rock#210 305
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers Rumors: Team to add “a lot of pieces” this off-season?

Aug 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas Rangers second baseman Yonny Hernandez (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) and left fielder Jason Martin (50) celebrate a catch by Garcia on a ball hit by Seattle Mariners center fielder Jake Fraley (not pictured) during the eleventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Is the next Joey Gallo already on the roster?

It feels like ages ago since Joey Gallo last donned a Texas Rangers uniform, even though it’s only been a few weeks. The beloved former franchise player, traded to the Yankees with Joely Rodriguez for a prospect package (all of whom are looking great, by the way), took his huge presence in the lineup and in the field to the Bronx, leaving a void for the Rangers to fill.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Texas Rangers farm system is finally earning some respect

Respect has been hard to come by for the Texas Rangers‘ minor league pipeline. At the beginning of the season, many of the major experts and prospect sites had the system ranked below average, providing a dim outlook for the future. The organization’s minor league ranks had always been deep,...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

It was a good week for Texas Rangers, despite being swept by Seattle Mariners

It turned out to be a pretty good week for the Texas Rangers, despite being swept by the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers rallied to score five runs in the bottom of the ninth, including Jason Martin’s three-run home run, Thursday but lost 9-8 in 11 innings Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
Gainesville.com

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (65-56) have taken the first two games of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers (42-78) with the finale's first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Park. Let's analyze the lines around the Mariners vs. Rangersodds with MLB picks and predictions. Mariners RHP Chris...
Dallas News

Texas Rangers release 2022 spring training schedule in Arizona

The Texas Rangers will play 32 spring training games next year, including 30 Cactus League contests, the team announced Wednesday as Major League Baseball released the complete 2022 spring schedule. Texas’ 30-game Arizona schedule features 16 games at Surprise Stadium for the 20th spring that the Rangers have trained in...
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers series preview, pitching matchups

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This is a preview of the series between the Rangers and Indians. Where: Progressive Field, Tuesday through Thursday. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and the Indians radio network will carry the series. Pitching matchups, starting times: LHP Taylor Hearn (2-4, 3.97) vs. RHP Eli Morgan...
chatsports.com

Texas Rangers: 3 players who have something to prove down the stretch

Apr 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara (35) reacts as catcher Jonah Heim (28) walks to the mound in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. The home stretch of the 2021 season doesn’t...
Georgia StateGwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College pitcher Adam McKillican signs with Texas Rangers

Success in this summer’s professional-level Frontier League has created an opportunity for former Georgia Gwinnett College baseball pitcher Adam McKillican to sign a free agent contract with Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers. Georgia Gwinnett College has had 13 players sign an MLB contract, including nine players being drafted. Seven former...
kpyn.net

Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yordan Álvarez and Carlos Correa both homered as the AL West-leading Houston Astros beat the rookie-laden Texas Rangers 5-2. Framber Valdez earned his ninth win by striking out seven over seven innings. The Astros left-hander threw six no-hit and scoreless innings with six walks against Texas on July 24. Both Astros homers came off Texas starter Kolby Allard. Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 21st save. Houston is a season-high 25 games over .500 after winning its fourth win in a row.
Posted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Red Sox game against Texas Rangers postponed due to Henri

BOSTON — The Red Sox announced early Sunday morning the team’s game against the Texas Rangers for 1:10 p.m. has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Henri. Henri is still making its way across southern New England and is expected to make rainfall by 2 p.m. in Massachusetts. PREVIOUS: Henri...
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers lineups for Wednesday: Game No. 124

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here are the lineups for the game between the Rangers and Indians on Wednesday. Where: Progressive Field, 7:10 p.m. Teams: Indians (61-62) vs. Rangers (43-81). TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and the rest of the Indians radio network will carry the game. Starting pitchers: LHP...
Posted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Active free agency best way to win back fans

After selling off their best assets this summer, the Texas Rangers have some fan maintenance to do. The near decade-long rebuild has taken its pound of flesh from the fanbase and given the departure of fan-favorite Joey Gallo, it doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. This is hardly the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: 3 thoughts on thrilling victory over Texas Rangers

Well that was certainly a roller-coaster ride of a game. The Boston Red Sox managed to pull out a thrilling 8-4 victory over the Texas Rangers this afternoon, but it certainly wasn’t pretty. After being in control for most of the afternoon, Matt Barnes coughed up the lead in the top of the ninth before the team eventually was able to recover and win the game in the 11th inning.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians out-slug Texas Rangers, 7-2, with four homers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Texas owned the power game Tuesday night. Wednesday night, the voltage moved to the other dugout. Oscar Mercado, Yu Chang, Austin Hedges and Franmil Reyes homered and Zach Plesac pitched his way into and out of trouble for the better part of 5 2/3 innings as the Indians beat the Rangers, 7-2, at Progressive Field.
MLBLone Star Ball

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Series Preview

The Rangers are back home for a quick six game home stand, starting with a weekend series against the in-state rivals, the Houston Astros. Much could be said on if rivalries really matter when the teams aren’t evenly matched however, the Rangers can play spoiler. Houston currently holds the lead in the American League West, up 5.5 games over the Oakland A’s who are currently on a five game losing streak. The A’s are currently playing the red hot Yankees for a four game series and if they can’t manage a win against them, the next best thing would be for the Rangers to hold Houston with the lead they have and not let them extend it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy