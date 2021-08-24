Texas Rangers
Dorow was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. With Jonah Heim (undisclosed) and Drew Anderson (undisclosed) being placed on the COVID-19 IL, Dorow and Hyeon-Jong Yang join the active roster as replacement players. It marks Dorow's first career trip to the majors, and given that he's slashed just .210/.305/.359 at Round Rock, he's likely to simply provide infield depth in the coming days.www.cbssports.com
