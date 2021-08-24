Cancel
NFL

DraftKings Partners With Simplebet to Launch Micro-Betting

By Jacob Wayne
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, DraftKings announced a new multi-year deal with Simplebet which will allow the highly successful sportsbook to provide new micro-betting opportunities to its customers. Simplebet is a self-described business-to-business “product development company using machine learning and automation to make every moment of every sporting event a betting opportunity.” With this partnership, DraftKings will now allow its customers to bet on individual outcomes such as pitches and at-bats in the MLB, first downs in the NFL, or the next basket scorer in the NBA, among other markets.

Gambling8newsnow.com

NFL partners with “approved” sports books

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There was a time, not long ago, that the NFL would allow no association with sports betting, sports books or anything close to the gambling business. Of course, most people in Las Vegas felt that was hypocritical because the NFL benefited greatly from sports betting, legal and illegal, with increased TV ratings. Oh, how times have changed. The NFL has announced a partnership with what they are calling “approved” sports books.
GamblingNOLA.com

NFL partners with three more sportsbooks to allow advertising, media

The NFL announced Monday it has reached agreements with FOX Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet, and WynnBET to be its approved sportsbook operators for the 2021 season. These agreements make all four operators eligible to purchase NFL in-game commercial units and other select NFL media inventory. In April, the NFL announced its...
GamblingNFL

NFL announces agreements with four approved sportsbook operators

NEW YORK -- The National Football League (NFL) today announced it has reached agreements with FOX Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet, and WynnBET to become Approved Sportsbook Operators for the 2021 NFL season. These agreements make all four operators eligible to purchase NFL in-game commercial units and other select NFL media inventory.
HobbiesPosted by
Benzinga

Draftkings Partners With American Ultimate Disc League

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has partnered with The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) and will feature AUDL in its Friday Game of the Week and make it available free to viewers on the DraftKings Dream Stream on Youtube and Twitch. The exclusive DraftKings content will feature AUDL match-ups each Friday...
Gamblingsportspromedia.com

Report: ESPN eyes US$3bn sports betting deal with Caesars and DraftKings

Deal to cover exclusive marketing commitment from Caesars and DraftKings, according to the WSJ. ESPN looking to stay clear of being directly involved in betting transactions. US broadcaster ESPN is in talks with gambling giants Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings to licence its brand in a multi-year deal worth US$3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
Gamblingsantansun.com

Teams, tribes lining up sports betting here

With companies like Caesars, FanDuel, and Penn National Gaming building out sportsbooks at professional sports venues across the Valley, fantasy sports betting already has come to Arizona with betting on games arriving Sept. 9. Only a last-minute effort by the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe stood in the way of sports betting...
Gamblinglineups.com

Canada Launches Single-Game Sports Betting

The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act came into effect on August 27, and for the first time ever Canada will have legalized single-game sports betting after years of a parlay-only structure. After a lengthy legislative process, C-218 finally crossed the finish line in the Canadian Parliament in June. The passing of that bill was a landmark event comparable to the United State’s repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Participation Act in 2018. Canada will now legalize sports betting on a state-by-state basis just as the United States has done over the past few years.
lineups.com

BetMGM Arizona: Bonus Code “LINEUPS” – Registration is Live!

We have good news for eager bettors: BetMGM Arizona registration is officially live! There is an amazing pre-registration promotion offer of up to $200 in free bets if you sign up using the BetMGM Arizona bonus code “LINEUPS”. You must sign up before BetMGM launches to receive this bonus!. You...
Gamblinglineups.com

FanDuel Arizona: Sportsbook & DFS – Register Now

You can now register for FanDuel Sportsbook and play Daily Fantasy Sports. If you register for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook prior to its launch in Arizona, you will be eligible for $100 in free site credits! We also expect FanDuel to offer new users an exciting signup bonus of a $1,000 risk-free bet at the time of launch.
lineups.com

Arizona Sports Betting Get $650+ Amount Free When You Register Before Launch

Arizona sports betting was first legalized in April 2021 and is now expected to launch in time for the start of the NFL season on September 9. Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) will also launch on August 28 as Arizona joins the many states that have launched DFS gaming. Account registration for sportsbooks can also begin on August 28. The major sports betting providers offer lucrative pre-registration offers for customers who sign up for an account before the launch of sports betting in the state. Details follow on the pre-registration offers from DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM.
Arizona Statethelines.com

DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome Offers For Sports Betting In Arizona

In the near future, watching the Arizona Cardinals or attending the PGA TOUR’s Waste Management Phoenix Open will have a new element. A DraftKings Arizona sportsbook promo could enhance the enjoyment of attending or watching sporting events in AZ. Through a partnership with TPC Scottsdale, DraftKings Sportsbook has set its...
Arizona StatePosted by
Benzinga

DraftKings Plans To Launch Daily Fantasy Sports In Arizona

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is set to offer its Daily Fantasy Sports in Arizona starting August 28, pending regulatory approval. Arizona will become the 44th state to offer DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports. "There is no better time of the year to launch our leading daily fantasy sports app than ahead...
GamblingAwful Announcing

ESPN is looking to license its brand to sports betting companies, has had talks with DraftKings and Caesars

With the expansion of sports gambling in the U.S. (and soon in Canada), plenty of sports betting companies have struck licensing or acquisition deals with content companies to help boost their books’ profiles. A key couple of examples on the acquisition side come from Penn National acquiring a stake in Barstool Sports and then acquiring The Score (the latter deal saw them pick up that company’s own betting operations as well), while there are countless licensing and marketing deals, including the Bally’s naming deal for the former Fox regional sports networks, the newly-named Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the Blue Wire deal with Wynn, and the Field of 68/Field of 12 deal with BetRivers. ESPN has done some more limited licensing and advertising deals in the past, especially on the daily fantasy side with DraftKings (but that particular one didn’t last too long), and now it seems that they’re looking to go into licensing their brand to sports betting companies on a much larger basis. Here’s more on that from Cara Lombardo and Benjamin Mullin of The Wall Street Journal:
Arizona Statelineups.com

DraftKings Arizona: Sportsbook Registration is Live! $150 Free Bonus

You can now register for DraftKings Sportsbook and play Daily Fantasy Sports. If you register for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook prior to its launch in Arizona, you will be eligible for $150 for free! We also expect DraftKings to offer new users an exciting signup bonus of a $50 free bet as well as a deposit bonus of up to $1,000.
lineups.com

Caesars Arizona Sportsbook Code “LINEUPSRF” For $100 Free (Review & Guide)

Caesars Arizona pre-registration is officially live! The famous sportsbook is offering a monster promotion of $100 plus $1 for every single run or point scored by an Arizona team before September 13th with the promo code “LINEUPSRF”! All of the eligible games and teams will be listed below in the “Pre-Registration Offer” section. The special day for Arizona bettors is expected to be September 9th, so make sure to get the registration out of the way beforehand. That way, you can jump right into betting on the launch date. This is especially important when considering how many Arizona teams you will have to bet on in the first few days! Use “LINEUPSRF” to get the top pre-launch bonus in Arizona.
Oregon Statelegalsportsreport.com

Oregon Sports Betting To Get DraftKings Sportsbook After Lotto Approval

DraftKings Sportsbook will take over the only Oregon sports betting app as soon as possible after the Oregon Lottery approved the switch. The Oregon Lottery Commission unanimously approved the switch to the namesake DraftKings app from the SBTech-powered Scoreboard. The change has been in the works for a while now: Director Barry Pack first mentioned a potential switch at a February meeting.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

DraftKings Sportsbook College Football Promo offers Bet $1, Win $200

DraftKings Sportsbook is embracing the start of a new college football season with an exceptional new user promo. The new DraftKings Sportsbook college football promo offers up a staggering 200-1 odds bonus, which means a $1 bet on any college football game this weekend will ensure a guaranteed $200 bonus.
Irving, TXtvtechnology.com

Nexstar and SportsGrid Launching Sports Betting Diginet

IRVING, Texas & NEW YORK, N.Y.—Nexstar Media Inc. and SportsGrid Inc., a streaming video network that provides extensive coverage of sports betting, today announced a multi-year agreement to launch “SportsGrid Network,” the nation’s first-ever diginet devoted to sports wagering and fantasy sports. The SportsGrid Network will launch on September 1...

