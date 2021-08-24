DraftKings Partners With Simplebet to Launch Micro-Betting
On Tuesday, DraftKings announced a new multi-year deal with Simplebet which will allow the highly successful sportsbook to provide new micro-betting opportunities to its customers. Simplebet is a self-described business-to-business “product development company using machine learning and automation to make every moment of every sporting event a betting opportunity.” With this partnership, DraftKings will now allow its customers to bet on individual outcomes such as pitches and at-bats in the MLB, first downs in the NFL, or the next basket scorer in the NBA, among other markets.www.lineups.com
