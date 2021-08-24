Cancel
Jury Mandering | Balancing the Scales of Justice | SF Weekly Cover Story

By Valerie Ibarra
sfpublicdefender.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 12, 2021, SF Weekly featured as its cover story – Jury-Mandering: San Francisco may soon pilot a new program aimed at balancing the scales of justice by increasing juror diveristy – with artwork by Olivia Wise. The in-depth article “Balancing the Scales of Justice” by Lily Sinkovitz discusses our Be the Jury pilot program, which aims to create more economically- and racially-diverse juries in San Francisco, as part of a broader movement to help remedy the historic and inherent discrimination and disenfranchisement of the criminal legal system.

