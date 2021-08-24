Jury Mandering | Balancing the Scales of Justice | SF Weekly Cover Story

BERKELEY (KPIX) – For the second time in a year, an African-American church in Berkeley was targeted in an arson attack that the pastor believes was racially-motivated. This latest attempt was Ebenezer Baptist Church on the corner of Woolsey and Martin Luther King Way. The pastor shared video of the incident with KPIX. In a span of 7 minutes, a woman came back twice to try to set the prominent African American church on fire. The woman in the video was seen pacing around Ebenezer Baptist Church, throwing bricks at the window and pouring lighter fluid on the grass. “By the grace...