Biden’s Approval Rating Drops to 41%, Disapproval Up to a Whopping 55% Amid Kabul Crisis: USA Today Poll

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA USA Today/Suffolk University poll released on Tuesday contains some shockingly bad approval numbers for President Joe Biden. The poll was taken Thursday through Monday, right after the fall of Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul to the Taliban, prompting Americans and Afghans to scramble to the airport currently under U.S. control. Biden had set a full withdrawal date of August 31 and on Tuesday addressed the nation to say that is still the plan, and that 70,000 people have already been evacuated.

