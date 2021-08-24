Artificial Intelligence Upscales and Colorizes Rarely Seen Footage of London During World War 2
Artificial intelligence can be used for many things, including upscaling and colorizing old footage. However, you can’t upscale or colorize footage that hasn’t yet been digitized. Someone managed to unearth an unknown film titled “Heart of the City” that shows London during World War 2. The scenes you’re about to see have been motion-stabilized, slightly speed-corrected, enhanced and colorized using AI software. Read more to watch the 17-minute short film.www.techeblog.com
Comments / 0