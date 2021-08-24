Artificial Intelligence Upscales and Colorizes Rarely Seen Footage of London During World War 2

Battlefield 2042 is strictly a multiplayer experience, but that doesn’t mean there’s not at some context to what’s going on in the game. EA and DICE have just released the short film “Exodus,” which sets up the game’s apocalyptic climate-change-afflicted world. It re-introduces us to “Irish,” played by The Wire’s Michael K. Williams, whose only loyalty is to the “ex-pat” refugee ship he lives on. Irish has stumbled across some info that could cause World War III, and as you would expect, others want to get their hands on it. I won’t spoil what happens – check out the Exodus video for yourself, below.